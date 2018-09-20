64 Audio Launches N8 Custom In-Ear Monitor

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 20, 2018 -64 Audio, the leader in custom and universal fit in-ear monitors, is proud to announce its collaboration with Grammy-nominated Nathan East and the launch of the special edition N8 customizable in-ear monitor. N8 (pronounced “Nate”) is targeted towards musicians and discerning audiophiles who are looking for a sonic signature that delivers amazing clarity across all frequencies with abundant headroom available in the lower end of the audible spectrum. N8 is now available at 64audio.com and authorized retailers, with an MSRP of $1,699.00.

“It was truly a pleasure and a privilege to work with Nathan on this project,” said Vitaliy Belonozhko, 64 Audio founder and chief sound designer. “He’s an exceptional artist with a unique style that comes through in all of his albums. It was an exciting challenge to achieve the sound signature we had targeted and it pushed us to develop something new together. That’s what this is all about…working hand-in-hand with musicians to push our very own boundaries and deliver something special to our customers.”

(Image credit: 64 Audio)

To achieve the necessary sound flavor, 64 Audio opted for a hybrid design utilizing a 9mm dynamic driver for the lows and eight balanced armature drivers for the midrange and highs. The result is an incredibly intimate and smooth sound with punchy lows, luscious mids, and a silky treble with an analog sensation. The N8 also features 64 Audio’s patent-pending technologies, including tia, apex and LID.

“Collaborations have been a big part of my career,” said East, a world-renowned recording artist with more than two thousand credits as a bass player alone. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many talented and creative people. That’s what gets me excited about making music. From the moment I first tried a pair of 64 Audio in-ears, I knew they were doing something special. I’m very proud of what we came up with. The N8s are the perfect complement to my touring world and definitely music to my ears.”

Some of East’s most recent notable credits include songs and albums by Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Daft Punk, Toto, Anita Baker, Beyoncé and contemporary jazz supergroup Fourplay.

Like all 64 Audio Custom IEMs, the N8 monitors are customizable and are hand-built from each uniquely shaped ear impression. They are inherently noise isolating and are designed to work with a wide range of personal audio devices as well as all hard-wired and wireless monitor systems. N8 accessories include 64 Audio personalized protective case, dehumidifier, cleaning tool, shirt clip, 48- or 64-inch detachable professional cable, m15 or m20 apex modules, round sticker, 2-year warranty.

tia, apex, and 3D Fit

64 Audio’s patent-pending tia (Tubeless In-ear Audio) Technology does away with traditional tubes and dampers to eliminate resonances and deliver an incredibly smooth and musical frequency response. apex (Air Pressure Exchange) Technology is a pneumatically interactive vent that dramatically reduces listening fatigue by releasing sound pressure that is inherent in other earphone designs. 3D Fit is 64 Audio’s proprietary 3D shell printing process that results in a personalized fit not found in any other Custom IEM.

For details about the N8, please visit:

https://www.64audio.com/product/N8-Custom-In-Ear-Monitor

Watch the N8 film here: https://youtu.be/XqKxRCWDPKE

Learn more about tia here: www.64audio.com/technology/tia

Learn more about apex here: www.64audio.com/technology

Learn more about Nathan East here: www.nathaneast.com

About 64 Audio

64 Audio was founded by Vitaliy Belonozhko, a sound engineer who has been working with musicians and production companies for over a decade. He discovered the advantages of IEMs over traditional floor “wedges” and recognized that a better solution to in-ear monitoring was needed. Today, with a staff of over 70 people and a team of some of the best minds, 64 Audio has become the most innovative in-ear monitor manufacturer in the industry, supplying products worldwide and to some of the best-known bands and engineers in the world. With new and unrivaled technologies such as apex, LID, and tia, 64 Audio excels in challenging traditional earphone designs to bring-to-market unique and innovative audio products.

# # #