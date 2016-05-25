AES Paris Convention Brings New “Audio Projections” Listening Experiences to the Special Events Program

— Three days of “Audio Projections“ audio listening experiences in surround, multichannel and 3D audio projection by some of the foremost names in the industry —



New York, NY, May 19, 2016 — Once again offering innovative experiences for attendees, the Audio Engineering Society has announced a new series of “Audio Projections” listening experiences for the 140th International AES Convention in Paris, taking place June 4 to 7 at the Palais des Congrès, Porte Maillot. Comprising a unique set of on-site listening environments purpose-built to showcase the latest surround, multichannel, 3D audio and other immersive audio formats, twelve different Audio Projections sessions will be open to all attendees of the Paris Convention, including free Exhibits-Plus and premium All Access badgeholders, making early arrival for sessions highly recommended. These Audio Projections take place from 17:00 to 19:00 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Early Registration pricing and free Exhibits-Plus badges are available through Thursday, May 26.

With the current landscape of burgeoning multichannel and immersive audio formats being utilized in audio production, the AES Paris Convention will offer a first-hand experience in the different technologies, presented by specialists in the industry. The Audio Projections sessions on Saturday will kick-off with a headphone demo presentation entitled “Binaural Audio from Auro 3D,” presented by Wilfried Van Baelen and Bert Van Daele, and followed by sessions including “3D Audio Projections presented by Dan Shores from Sono Luminus, USA,” “Binaural Audio Projections from the BBC,” and wrapping up the day with the listening session “3D Audio Projections by Morten Lindberg from 2L.”

Day two of the Convention’s Audio Projections programme will include several sessions led by Radio France, including binaural audio sessions covering both the live production of electronic music for surround-sound reproduction, as well as binaural examples of their “Du cinéma pour vos oreilles,” public audio projections of dramas, concerts and documentaries. Additionally, Wilfried Van Baelen and Bert Van Daele from Auro 3D return to present a session on 3D Audio featuring loudspeaker demos in 9.1, 11.1, and 13.1 multichannel formats.

Monday, June 6 will hold four more unique Audio Projections sessions, beginning with “Binaural Audio from France Télévisions,” which will explore new productions using binaural audio in the French media including an immersive documentary web series and a separate session offering 3D audio demos ranging from sports to an orchestral performance. Monday also offers two more listening experiences of note – “3D Audio from the Jurassic and Early Triassic” in Auromatic 3D, which will explore creation and production of biological recordings based on recent scientific findings, and concluding with “Contemporary Music in 3D Audio” by Hugo Romano Guimarães from Neu Records in Barcelona, which will give perspective on how we “see” sound, inspired by the soundscape of our surrounding natural acoustics.

Detailed presenter and program information on each of the Audio Projections sessions on the AES Paris Special Events page at http://www.aes.org/events/140/specialevents/.

Featuring an extensive Technical Programme, over 130 brands exhibiting the latest in audio gear and technology, networking opportunities, and more, the AES Paris Convention has extended Early Registration pricing and FREE Exhibits-Plus badges until Thursday, May 26 (Member and Student discounts apply). Additionally, several new programs will be debuted – open to both Exhibits-Plus and All Access attendees – including the new Professional Sound Expo (PSE) training presentations on the exhibition floor and the “Audio Projections” multi-format listening experience series in the Technical Programme area (rooms 351 and 352A).

Complete AES Paris 140th International Convention information and online registration is available at http://www.aes.org/events/140/ and also via a free update to the AES Events mobile app (iOS and Android), which offers convention maps, scheduling, social media interaction, and other helpful guides to making the most of your convention.

Early Registration pricing on All Access badges and free Exhibits-Plus badges are available through May 26 at http://www.aes.org/events/140/registration/. Member and Student discounts apply.