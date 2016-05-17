IHSE USA Products at BroadcastAsia2016

BroadcastAsia2016

IHSE USA Product Preview

Stand 5G5-02

May 31 - June 3, Singapore

Draco tera compact UNI -- Universal Matrix Switch Supporting KVM, SDI, and USB 3.0 Sources

The Draco tera compact UNI matrix switch provides the option to switch any combination of 3G-SDI, USB 3.0, and ultra-high-definition (UHD) KVM using an SFP modular design. Each port is designed around the IHSE flex-port technology, which allows any port to be defined as an input or output. Frame sizes are available for 8, 16, 32, and 48 in 1 RU with 64 and 80 ports in 2 RU. Each frame includes an internal controller card that can be managed with many different third-party control systems such as Crestron, HRS, DNF, and Lawo's L-S-B software. Frames come standard with dual power and optional API modules for SNMP.

In addition to the standard compact UNI options, customized models can be configured using special-purpose Embrionix modules for HDMI to SDI, SDI to HDMI, MADI, and ST-2022-6 for broadcast IP distribution.

Photo Link www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoTeraMatrixSwitch.png

Photo Caption: Draco tera compact Matrix Switch With 48 Fully Equipped UNI Ports

Draco ultra DP

IHSE's Draco ultra DP is the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60-Hz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (LICI) codec, developed in cooperation with Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color ready).

The Draco ultra DP extender allows the operation of CPUs from a remotely located workstation including DisplayPort monitor, keyboard, and pointing device over a pair of fiber cables. Transfer of fully digital video is supported in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 60-Hz refresh rate and full color depth (24 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. Integration of optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output, as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232, is also possible.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoUltraDP.jpg

Photo Caption: Draco ultra DP Is the First-Ever KVM Extender

Draco U-Switch

The Draco U-Switch enables parallel switching of USB 2.0 data and USB-HID signals to multimonitor workstations via keyboard commands, mouse movement, or push buttons. Switching in this way produces a more comfortable and efficient working environment.

The Draco U-Switch is a perfect solution in any environment where multiple displays connected to different CPUs must be managed simultaneously. IHSE developed the Draco U-Switch to allow users to perform fast and accurate mouse actions across multiple screens without the need to manually change keyboard and mouse devices or connections.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoUswitch.png

Photo Caption: Draco U-Switch

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum industries. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

