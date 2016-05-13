Cobalt Digital Announces New Fiber-Optic Converters for Blue Box Group Family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- May 10, 2016 -- Cobalt Digital today announced updates and additions to the popular Blue Box Group(TM) (BBG) family of fiber-interface converter boxes.

MK2 is the second generation of fiber optic BBG units. MK2 supports Cobalt's BBGConfig software for setup and status-monitoring over USB and includes the following throwdown fiber-conversion products:

- BBG-EO-MK2 Single 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Transmit

- BBG-OE-MK2 Single 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Receive

- BBG-2EO-MK2 Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Transmit

- BBG-2OE-MK2 Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Receive

- BBG-EOOE-MK2 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Transceiver

- BBG-H-TO-F HDMI 1.4 or DVI to SMPTE 259M, 292M, 424M SDI and SMPTE 297 Fiber-Optic Converter

Another new addition is the BBG-SFP-SXH reconfigurable video SFP throwdown box. This BBG unit has a 3G/HD/SD-SDI-selectable input or output with external SFP cage and HDMI and stereo analog audio output. A range of SFPs will be available for this box, making it a platform with maximum flexibility. Like all of the other new fiber BBG converters, the BBG-SFP-SXH supports the Cobalt BBGConfig application.

"The mini-converters in our Blue Box Group series already offered high-quality design, function, and reliability in a small package," said Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. "Now, with MK2 and the SFP box, we've brought this family of throwdown converters and processors to a new level of flexibility and functionality."

