AES Unveils the Schedule of Topical Papers Presentations at the Upcoming Paris Convention

— 120 research papers to be presented covering research into the latest technologies and techniques in audio engineering —



New York, NY, May 9, 2016 — Paper Presentations, both as lectures and/or posters, for the upcoming Audio Engineering Society’s 140th International Convention at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France, June 4 through 7, have been announced. With topical paper sessions covering the latest research in immersive audio, audio equipment and delivery, audio signal processing, live sound issues, acoustics, and more, the Paris convention will offer four full days of research paper presentations representing the frontiers of research in the professional, scientific and educational communities. Sessions have been reviewed and evaluated by convention Papers Co-Chairs Thomas Goerne, Wolfgang Klippel, Bergame Periaux, Robin Reumers and Dejan Todorovic, assisted by a number of external expert reviewers from the AES audio community.

Saturday’s paper sessions will offer a wealth of presentations on the topics of audio equipment and formats, instrumentation and measurement, audio signal processing, and room acoustics. Sunday’s sessions add offerings related to audio perception, live sound production, upmixing, audio quality, content management and applications in audio.

Day three paper presentations include further focus on perception and audio signal processing, live sound practice, rendering, human factors and interfaces, recording and production techniques, rendering systems, and human factors and interfaces in audio. Immersive audio paper sessions will be presented on the final day of the convention, along with further presentations on perception and rendering, human factors and interfaces.

“The Papers presentations at the 140th AES Convention are an exciting insight into the future of audio technology,” says Michael Williams, Convention Chair for AES Paris. “Although papers on immersive audio, perception and audio signal processing take pride of place this year, you will find most of the facets of research in the audio industry are present at the upcoming AES convention in Paris.”

Complete AES 140th International Convention Paper Sessions and presenters are available on the AES website at http://www.aes.org/events/140/papers/ and via the AES Events mobile app (iOS and Android), which also offers conventions maps, scheduling, social media interaction, and other helpful guides to making the most of the convention.

Early Registration pricing and free Exhibits-Plus badges are currently available through May 19 at http://www.aes.org/events/140/registration/. Member and Student discounts apply.

