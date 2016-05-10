Wisycom Helps BAMFSOUND Navigate Wireless Frequencies in North America

LOS ANGELES, MAY 10, 2016 — Navigating RF frequencies while traveling across North America is no easy feat. Especially if you’re a professional audio mixer. That’s why production sound mixing duo BAMFSOUND relies on its full range of Wisycom gear to provide flexible and reliable sound for its various projects throughout the country.

To capture superior audio for productions that often present various RF communication challenges, BAMFSOUND duo Matt Brodnick and Ferdinand Almalvez depend on four Wisycom MCR42 dual channel ENG receivers, eight MTP40S transmitters, and a MTB40s plug-on transmitter, between two sound bag kits.

“We use Wisycom ENG products for traveling projects because they’re the most flexible for frequency compatibility, wireless range and sound quality,” says Brodnick. “We have 170 MHz of bandwidth at our disposal, meaning more frequency choices across major cities from coast to coast. Wisycom devices allow us to tune through a broader frequency range, and future-proof our investment in the steadily decreasing UHF bandwidth.”

Further, Brodnick explains, “the transmitters have noise cancellation, an integrated hardware limiter and enough amplification for demanding mics. The MCR42s have 24-bit AES digital output and the IR sync feature saves time, allowing us to pair and configure multiple transmitters quickly. The MTP40S supports up to 5.5V mic input, delivering the most performance out of power demanding mics such as DPA’s 4061 lavaliers. It also has a 10 mW output mode, which is the required legal limit in some countries making Wisycom our worldwide solution.”

For their “core location audio kit,” the duo says it has multiple Wisycom MCR42 receivers plugged into a mixer via AES3 digital inputs, MTP40S transmitters with DPA 4061 lavalier mics, a selection of various boom mics, such as DPA, IFBs for producers and cameras and timecode sync boxes.

“Wisycom equipment enables us to worry less about the technical issues revolving around wireless audio,” says Brodnick. “We are able to focus more on actually mixing and working with other departments. The products have worked well for us all over the country, even in RF-heavy environments.”

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.