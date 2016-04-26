Severtson Screens Launches 4K Thin/Zero Bezel Fixed Frame Projection Screen Solutions

Mesa, Ariz., April 26, 2016 – Severtson Screens (severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the consumer, home theater, commercial, pro AV, and cinema markets, has announced the launch of its new 4K thin/zero bezel fixed frame projection screen solutions. It will feature the new series during InfoComm 2016, held from June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C6648. The series is now shipping.

“Our customers have asked for it, and once again we’ve delivered,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “The 4K Thin Bezel Series is a collection of premium fixed frame Severtson projection screens that offer a sturdy extruded aluminum frame with a 3/8-inch visible bezel which can be removed for customers desiring zero edge border options for a fully maximized viewing area and an even more aesthetically appealing appearance. They are an excellent addition to any home theater, venue, conference room, or other location that needs a modern, high-performance projection screen.”

Severtson’s new 4K thin/zero bezel fixed frame projection screen solution offers simple assembly and Severtson Screens’ signature USA-made projection surfaces which can be found in movie theatres around the world. An LED backlit add-on option is also available.

“Each beautifully-designed screen is a masterpiece that is perfect for nearly any install,” said Aaron White, Home Theater & Pro AV sales lead at Severtson Corp. “The durable, aluminum frame offers the thinnest visible frame that Severtson Screens can provide for a clean appearance that maximizes the viewable area. Customers can choose one of the many perfectly tensioned screen materials with optional optical coatings or acoustic options that will take your viewing experience to the next level of performance. The 4K Thin Bezel is the pinnacle of the quality Severtson is known for.”

This includes the SAT-4K, which offers a seamless home theater or Pro AV screen with virtually no size limitations. Acoustically-transparent, the entire sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. This will allow for a completely immersive audio and video experience right in the home or venue. Available in Impression, Deluxe, and Deluxe Curved configurations, the SAT-4K screen meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, providing reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original soundtrack.

Severtson Corporation is a member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association. They have manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China, Russia, and many more. To meet the challenge of creating extremely large screens, Severtson Corporation designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75ft.x 150ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). It is currently the largest in-house cinema screen optical coating system in the world. Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, LightspeeD & DepthQ, and RealD (www.severtsonscreens.com/literature).

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

Please visit www.severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610-5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com.

About Severtson Screens

Mesa, Ariz.-based Severtson Screens, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2016, is an award-winning global leader in innovative and quality projection screens in the home theater, pro AV, and cinema markets. Its low rejection rate coupled with the high quality of all its products has made Severtson Corporation the industry standard for quality and customer service worldwide. From its unlikely origins in the family kitchen to today's three modern production facilities, Severtson Corporation has remained committed to the principles of innovation and uncompromising quality that have made them who they are today.

