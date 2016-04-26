Focusrite RedNet A8R Offers Eight Channels of Analog I/O, with Redundancy

Los Angeles, CA, April 25, 2016 – Focusrite announces the introduction of its RedNet A8R, adding eight channels of analog I/O to its RedNet line of Dante™-based audio-over-IP interfaces. In keeping with other modules in the series, RedNet A8R features a rugged yet elegant 1U enclosure, and offers high quality, network-connected analog input and output with precision 24-bit, 192kHz A-D/D-A conversion, along with full network and power supply redundancy.

Access to the eight channels of analog I/O is provided via dual rear-panel DB25 connectors wired to standard AES59 specification, while two XLR connectors provide two channels of AES/EBU digital I/O. Word Clock I/O connections are made via BNC sockets and include switchable termination. Dual network connections are provided on locking etherCON connectors and the dual power supplies’ IEC power sockets include cable-retaining clips.

RedNet A8R operates at standard sample rates up to 192kHz/24-bit, including pull up/down, with sample rate, operating levels and other features configured remotely via software running on the host computer. The unit offers a dynamic range of 119dB A-weighted, A-D and D-A, with a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz ±0.15dB. Front panel indicators include tri-color LED level indication for each channel along with sample rate, clock source, PSU and network status indicators.

Key Features

• Eight channels of high-quality line-level analog I/O with 24-bit conversion up to 192kHz

• 119dB dynamic range, response flat from 20Hz – 20kHz, ±0.15dB

• Dante-based remote-controlled audio-over-IP connectivity

• Dual power supplies, with full power and network redundancy including locking connectors/cable clips for maximum reliability

• Word Clock I/O and DARS for increased flexibility

• Analog I/O to AES59 standard on DB25 connectors

• Comprehensive front-panel indicators

RedNet A8R will ship during the summer of 2016. For more information, go to http://www.focusrite.com/rednet.

