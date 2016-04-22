Harmonic TV Connect 2016 Exhibitor Preview

April 26-28

London

Harmonic -- Stand 122

Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks are now one, and the combined company is innovating like never before. At TV Connect, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions designed to help customers navigate today's complex video delivery workflows with remarkable agility.

Visitors can stop by the stand to see how the combined company's comprehensive portfolio provides the tools to deploy lower cost, more flexible video infrastructures; add workflow efficiency; deliver pristine video quality and quickly launch new revenue-generating services with the industry's lowest TCO.

Highlighted Products and Technologies

Cloud-Based Video Preparation and Delivery

Harmonic will showcase two new VOS(TM) offerings powered by the cloud. An extension of Harmonic's award-winning VOS software-based media processing platform, VOS Cloud is a media processing platform that enables content and service providers to manage the video production and delivery workflow for broadcast and OTT applications via standard IT hardware, over public or private cloud infrastructure. The second VOS offering, Harmonic's VOS 360 professional cloud media processing service (www.vos360.tv), provides operators with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that is hosted in the public cloud and maintained and monitored by Harmonic, enabling customers to launch revenue-generating, broadcast-quality OTT services in a matter of minutes instead of months.

Ultra HD Media Processing

The company will demonstrate its award-winning ViBE(R) VS7000 convergent video system, now with Ultra HD capabilities. The ViBE VS7000 is a next-generation compression platform for all-IP environments, encompassing mission-critical applications including live broadcast-quality encoding and faster-than-real-time file transcoding.

Tailored for all-new convergent applications such as multiscreen and over-the-top (OTT) service delivery, as well as traditional IPTV and IP/cable delivery, the ViBE VS7000 platform enables video operators to expand the reach of their services with unprecedented versatility. The software-based system, which leverages the Harmonic video operating system, is available as a turnkey solution with hardware provided, as software only for running on standard COTS servers, or as fully virtualized for data center environments.

Conference Speaking Sessions

In addition to the demonstrations, Ian Trow, senior director of emerging technology and strategy at Harmonic, will chair the UX & Next-Gen Formats Conference on Tuesday, April 26, and will speak at the Software Defined Video session on Wednesday, April 27.

"With Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks now one company, TV Connect will give us a valuable opportunity to demonstrate our unified vision for efficient video delivery. We will showcase exciting new product releases and give attendees a look at the cost, quality and performance benefits that come with end-to-end contribution and distribution solutions. The joint innovation of Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks lets our customers create, deliver and monetize superior-quality video on any screen with extraordinary agility and cost efficiency."

-- Ian Graham, Harmonic Vice President of Sales, EMEA

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

