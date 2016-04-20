Linear Acoustic® Announces Updates for Aero.2000™ Audio/Loudness Manager at the 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2016— Linear Acoustic® is announcing updates for its AERO.2000TM Audio/Loudness Manager at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth SU11921). New since the product was first introduced is the option for the AMX5x2 processing instance, which provides five stereo loudness managers (2+2+2+2+2) per instance in a single AERO.2000.

AERO.2000 includes sixteen channels of AES and HD/SD-SDI I/O and offers front panel controls, a color display and a headphone output. It features the AEROMAX® adaptive wideband and multiband, multistage, ITU compliant, loudness control algorithm and the renowned UPMAX®II upmixing/downmixing algorithm, which provides an engaging 5.1-channel audio experience from two channel sources. All instances include support for SAP/DVS, local emergency audio, local voiceover and optional Audio Description (warble tone) functionality. Now standard, Linear Acoustic CrowdControlTM ensures that dialogue always remains intelligible in the mix.

Metering and logging to ITU-R BS.1770-3 and EBU R128 standards with units in LKFS or LUFS is available for all program outputs. A comprehensive TCP/IP remote control application is included for control and display of all features and parameters while a built-in HTTP server enables control of I/O, loudness control presets, upmix presets and individual loudness control and processing parameters using simple IP commands. First introduced in AERO.10™ and now available in AERO.2000, powerful task scripting allows streamlined management of complex configuration changes via GPI or IP control.

Also included is Linear Acoustic Intelligent Dynamics® (ID), a patented hybrid of single-ended and metadata control that offers an infinitely and automatically adjustable balance between permanent and reversible processing and the overall amount of control - all driven by the content itself.

AERO.2000 is capable of handling up to three AMX processing instances in any combination of AMX5.1 (5.1+2+2), AMX2.0 (2+2+2) or AMX5x2 (2+2+2+2+2). Dolby® Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby E decoding and encoding as well as Nielsen® watermark encoding are optionally available.

AERO.2000 is designed and built in the USA, and is backed with a two-year warranty and the world-class support and expertise of Linear Acoustic.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic continues to innovate the industry toward high quality television audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, AUTOMAX automatic stereo/5.1 surround detection and switching, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. The Emmy® Award winning company is one of the television divisions of audio technology leader The Telos Alliance.