GatesAir to Showcase ATSC 3.0 Innovation at 2016 NAB Show

CINCINNATI, April 15, 2016 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, will contribute to several ATSC 3.0 demonstrations at the 2016 NAB Show beginning Monday, showcasing the many emerging business opportunities, and new technologies, that the next-generation over-the-air DTV standard offers to UHF broadcasters.

In the Las Vegas Convention Center, GatesAir will contribute its Maxiva™ XTE software-defined exciter to two demonstrations: The ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Pavilion in the Futures Park exhibition, located in Upper South Hall; and the ATSC 3.0 Consumer Experience near the Upper South Hall entrance. The former will showcase the Maxiva XTE alongside an array of professional broadcast equipment covering the entire transmission air chain, while the latter will leverage the Maviva’s XTE’s advanced signal processing, throughput and IP transport capabilities to efficiently deliver 4K UHD content and data, including advanced emergency alerts, to fixed and mobile devices.

GatesAir will also power ongoing ATSC 3.0 transmissions at its booth (N2512), delivering dynamic broadcast content to LG’s first-generation ATSC 3.0 receivers. The demonstration, featuring high-efficiency Maxiva UHF transmitters and the XTE exciter, will also simulate content delivery in UHF channel-sharing scenarios. This will exhibit how multiple TV broadcasters can effectively share and optimize bandwidth for multichannel delivery within the same 6MHz RF channel — a likely scenario for many broadcasters participating in the spectrum repack.

The UHF channel spectrum will shrink significantly as part of the repack process, forcing many broadcasters to relocate to new VHF or UHF channel assignments. Broadcasters who wish to remain in the UHF band to take advantage of ATSC 3.0’s advanced capabilities, such as mobile broadcasting, will in many cases share spectrum with another broadcaster on the same channel.

“As broadcasters prepare for a period of uncertainty and potential disruption to their over-the-air operations, there is building excitement for the next-generation opportunities that await them on the other side,” said Rich Redmond, chief product officer, GatesAir. “One of our most important missions this NAB is to showcase the wireless content delivery opportunities that ATSC 3.0 will offer, and how broadcasters can prepare for these emerging business models even as we help them they navigate the spectrum repack. We’re excited to contribute to these important demonstrations in concert with LG and the greater NAB organization.”

