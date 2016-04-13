New Canon ME200S-SH Multi-Purpose Camera and COMPACT-SERVO 18-80mm T4.4 EF Lens Now Available for Preorder from Adorama

New York, NY – April 13, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, has just announced that two exciting new Canon pro video tools are now available for preorder – the Canon ME200S-SH Multi-Purpose Camera and the Canon COMPACT-SERVO 18-80mm T4.4 EF cine lens. To be one of the first to receive Canon’s newest camera and lens, preorder today through Adorama online.

Learn about the New Canon ME200S-SH, new CN-E 18-80MM Lens and firmware update announcements in a first look on the Adorama Learning Center.

Canon ME200S-SH Multi-Purpose Camera

The Canon ME200S-SH features exceptionally high image quality and high sensitivity in a small, lightweight package, making it the perfect tool for a wide variety of applications, from security and law enforcement to astronomy and underwater.

This new model, an upgrade from the ME20F-SH, includes an all-new Super 35 mm CMOS image sensor and an ISO equivalent of 204,800 for outstanding photography. It has 12 stops of high dynamic range for capturing the best image possible. Its broad spectrum of shooting functions includes an IR cut filter, ND filters with three and six stops, Dual Pixel CMOS AF (new to this model), remote manual focus, automatic exposure, auto white balance, digital tele-conversion (now with 2x, 4x and 8x) and more. It also has an extensive range of interfaces for power and support in every situation.

Canon COMPACT-SERVO 18-80mm T4.4 EF Lens

With an expansive focal length of 18-80-mm, 4.4x, the COMPACT-SERVO cine lens is ideal for filmmakers and videographers shooting on DSRLs. It incorporates optional servo and manual operating features to be used in professional movie shooting situations. Its high-level optical consistent performance is comparable to that of 4K cameras, with constant brightness of T4.4 across the entire range, equivalent to F4. The COMPACT-SERVO easily reproduces color, producing a color balance such as that of the Canon EF cinema lens series. With a guaranteed steady shot due to its lens shift image stabilization function, the COMPACT-SERVO is the perfect match for shooting a gorgeous image with the ME200S-SH.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon ME200S-SH Multi-Purpose Camera is now available for preorder for $4999 USD. The Canon COMPACT-SERVO 18-80mm T4.4 EF Lens is now available for preorder for $5225 USD. For more information, or to see Adorama’s full list of available Canon products, please visit Adorama online.

For press inquiries, please contact Canon’s public relations department directly at pr@cusa.canon.com or visit the Canon press page.

