Imagine Communications Unveils Next-Generation Compression Platform at NAB 2016

Imagine Communications, empowering the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation, today introduced Selenio™ One, a unified software-based platform designed to empower today's service providers and content distributors with the ability to control, manage, scale and evolve current and future compression operations and capabilities across multiple target applications. Innovatively designed to handle a broad spectrum of compression activities and based on a modular software architecture that enables the platform to continuously scale and adapt to new business requirements, Selenio One provides media companies with the potential to consolidate all of their compression capabilities into a single, future-proof platform.

The latest addition to the market-leading Selenio family of processing and compression solutions, Selenio One is powered by Zenium™, the ground-breaking software framework that enables media companies to protect and extend their infrastructure investments through seamless and continual integration of new technologies and formats.

Today's video service providers, including cable operators, telecommunications companies and satellite TV providers, are continuously seeking to perfect their linear and nonlinear workflows and improve the quality of their video content, while simultaneously optimizing the efficiency of their networks. Selenio One delivers a single, powerful solution that improves the channel-carrying capacity of their video delivery networks, freeing up precious bandwidth for high-speed Internet and other subscriber services.

''Increasing competitive and economic pressures require video service providers to fortify their infrastructures with next-generation software-based solutions that can replace multiple purpose-built platforms to deliver increased capacity and continuously evolve to accommodate future technology advances,'' says Brick Eksten, Chief Product Officer, Imagine Communications. ''Imagine Communications built Selenio One, which is powered by Zenium, from the ground up to meet the next-generation requirements of video service providers today and for years to come.''

By supporting the full spectrum of distribution technologies on a single platform, Selenio One provides an efficient transition platform for video service providers that are evolving their services to support hybrid distribution models. Initially shipping with support for MPEG-2 and H.264 transcoding and statistical multiplexing, the software-based solution is optimized to address the compression requirements of cable operators, IPTV and satellite TV providers.

Selenio One is deployed on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) compute platforms. The Linux-based Selenio One offers video service providers an array of features and capabilities, including market-leading H.264/MPEG-2 high video quality transcoding and software-based statistical multiplexing support.

The advanced statistical multiplexing capabilities of the platform make it possible to pack five MPEG-2 HD channels or 12 H.264 HD channels into a single QAM channel without degrading video quality. The next-generation encoding technology delivers operators an additional 15% savings in bitrate for constant bitrate (CBR) content delivery, assisting service providers in recovering bandwidth that can be utilized for additional revenue-generating services.

Selenio One is scheduled for commercial availability in June.

