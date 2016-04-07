Audio-Technica Endorsers Shine Bright at 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards

STOW, OH, April 5, 2016 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, congratulates several of its artist endorsers on a high-profile night at the 51st Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, broadcast live on the CBS Television Network from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV, Sunday, April 3, 2016. Two Audio-Technica endorsers – Entertainer of the Year winner Jason Aldean (a two-category nominee), and Single Record of the Year winner Thomas Rhett (a three-category nominee) – each performed using Audio-Technica’s Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System with the AEW-T6100a Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter during the course of the show.

Photo Caption 1: 2016 ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year winner, and Audio-Technica endorser, Jason Aldean, performing at the 51st Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2016, using Audio-Technica's Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System with the AEW-T6100a Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images.


