DNF Works with CNN for Live Event Workflow

Northridge, Calif. - DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces - has partnered with CNN on a one button-press solution for camera shading. This innovation is especially helpful during live news events.

“We’re very pleased to have a hand in working with CNN and their on-air product,” said Dan Fogel, chief technical officer of DNF Controls. "We were able to help the Los Angeles production center eliminate a manual step in the camera shading workflow that was error-prone and wasted precious seconds during the coverage of fast-paced live events."

Shading multiple cameras - especially during fast-paced news coverage - is an intense, two-handed operation. Shifting focus from the controls to switch a router is a distraction. Recalling successful outcomes on other projects, CNN turned to DNF Controls for a one button-press solution. Using DNF’s GTP-32 Control Processor, a signal from the Sony panel triggers the correct router crosspoint, instantly sending that camera’s video to the shading monitor.

“Turner encourages workplace innovation, and I was happy that together with DNF, we were able to develop a solution that eases operational workflow,” said Terry York, the CNN field engineer who worked directly with DNF’s Dan Fogel. “We're looking for opportunities to use this set-up across the organization," he added.

DNF’s GTP-32 Control Processor is a flexible tool designed to deliver anything from simple to mission critical infrastructure solutions. It’s easily configured with a programmer-free, browser-based interface. Use it to scale, integrate and apply conditional operator control and monitoring over a wide range of broadcast and production equipment - regardless of location - via GPI/O, Serial, Ethernet, TCP/IP, UDP, SNMP, HTTP, and SCTE protocols.

About CNN

CNN, owned by Turner Broadcasting Systems, a division of Time Warner, is a world leader in news and information delivery. Staffed 24 hours, seven days a week by a dedicated staff at CNN's world headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and in bureaus worldwide, CNN relies heavily on CNN's global team of almost 4,000 news professionals. For further information, please visit CNN.com

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com

