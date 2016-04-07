Wohler Adds New A/V-Monitoring Solutions to Increase Value for Thousands of Customers Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 6, 2016 -- Wohler Technologies today announced an expanded video monitoring offering; two new modules for the AMP2-16V Series audio monitors; a new low-cost eight-channel audio-monitoring device in the AMP1 Series; and new 4K video displays with quad-split capabilities.

"Wohler is broadening its capabilities to meet the growing demand for monitoring solutions that support the latest trends in the broadcast and production industry, such as audio-over-IP and 4K video content. For example, we continue to invest in the popular AMP2-16V platform by adding new modules that are most useful to our customers," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales, Wohler. "At the same time, we have reduced the price of our entire video range while simultaneously improving the specifications. Ultimately, this is all about providing greater value to our customers."

The AMP2-16V Series, the world's best-selling and most powerful monitor, is a 16-channel, 2-RU A/V workstation with a complete suite of tools for analyzing and managing audio quality, level and loudness, metadata, and more. A new Dante- and Ravenna-capable module adds audio-over-IP monitoring functionality to the AMP2-16V platform. By adding this module, thousands of existing users can begin monitoring audio using those networking protocols without a significant additional investment and without changing their existing workflows or cable installations.

Wohler has also added the AMP1-8-M, a pared-down, more affordable version of the popular AMP1-16-M 1-RU 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio monitor. Like its bigger sibling, the AMP1-8-M offers fast, intuitive operation for monitoring SDI audio in the most demanding production applications. The difference is that it will only support de-embedding and display of eight SDI channels rather than 16. Because of the reduced channel count, broadcast and content-production customers can take advantage of Wohler quality at a much lower price.

Finally, Wohler is introducing new 4K video displays to accommodate ultra-high-definition (UHD) content with advanced 10-bit digital-processing technology. The displays come in 42-inch and 55-inch sizes, and to add to their value, each can be configured as a quad-split full-HD display of four equal areas, as a large screen with three smaller views, or as a single large display.

In related news, Wohler has added new sizes to its existing RMT line of table-top video monitors and RM line of rack-mounted video monitors as well.

The AMP2-16-V Dante/Ravenna module, the AMP1-8-M, and the new 4K displays are available for order now. Wohler will demonstrate the new products at the 2016 NAB Show in booth N6809.

