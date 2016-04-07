Harmonic Enhances ViBE UHD Encoder to Support Contribution Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 6, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced new capabilities for its industry-leading ViBE(R) 4K encoder that deliver Ultra HD (UHD) low-latency, high-bitrate HEVC 4:2:2 10-bit encoding for 4K contribution applications. The ViBE 4K encoder is one of several leading-edge solutions that have joined the Harmonic product family as a result of the company's recent acquisition of Thomson Video Networks.

By reducing encoder latency to less than a second, and increasing maximum encoding bitrate to 160 Mbps, the ViBE 4K encoder addresses key latency and picture fidelity requirements for contribution applications. In addition to excellent picture quality, customers need to retain maximum color information and facilitate editing and master archiving of received content. With its full-frame, full-GOP, 4:2:2 10-bit implementation, the ViBE 4K encoder is an ideal solution for delivering artifact-free pictures when compared to UHD contribution solutions that rely on multiple encoders, along with uniform rendering of single-texture areas such as the grass on a soccer field.

"By leveraging HEVC for contribution applications, Harmonic is allowing customers to embrace UHD within the constraints of typical satellite contribution links without compromising picture quality," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president of video products at Harmonic.

In addition to HEVC UHD, the ViBE 4K solution now also supports 1080p50/59.94 HEVC encoding that enables customers to use a single encoder for both UHD and HD applications.

The new contribution capabilities for the ViBE 4K encoder will be available in June. Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations for agile video delivery -- including the ViBE 4K UHD encoder -- at the 2016 NAB Show, booth SU1210. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

