Myers Welcomes WITF Back as Part of the Centralcast Hub and Spoke Solution for Increased Operating Efficiency

In order to seamlessly connect to the Centralcast hub, WITF will add a module to its newly installed ProTrack system, allowing them to consume the hub’s centralized services. Myers’ ProTrack Hub & Spoke environment uses metadata to manage and automate all program content throughout its lifecycle. Member stations retain schedule control, but are relieved of the need to continually upgrade technical infrastructure at each location.

“We are confident in Myers’ deep domain experience and their ability to provide a solid solution that tightly integrates into our complete operational workflow,” said Ron Kain, Sr. VP and CTO of WITF. “ProTrack gives us the cost savings and tools we need to stay focused on our mission to deliver engaging and relevant content to our viewers.”

As one of the 21 stations to join the Centralcast Hub and Spoke solution, WITF will also implement Myers’ ProWeb module to produce and publish up-to-date web schedules.

“As we continue to deliver innovating solutions that enable our customers to increase their operational efficiencies, it’s rewarding to have a customer like WITF return to us,” said Crist Myers, CEO and President of Myers. “They’ll continue to benefit from our focus on providing state-of-the-art products and exceptional customer service.”

# # #

ABOUT WITF

WITF is a trusted, valued supplier of broadcast programs and services that both satisfy and stimulate curiosity for residents in every community in the central Pennsylvania region. WITF broadcast services reach audiences in over 17 counties in central Pennsylvania. The company comprises public broadcasting stations WITF TV, WITF 89.5 & 93.3, the RadioPA Network , witf.org, WITF Educational Services, TFMAdvertising, Media Solutions and regional magazine Central PA (published by The Patriot-News in an association with WITF).

ABOUT CENTRALCAST

Centralcast LLC, the nation’s leading centralcasting provider to PBS stations in the country, is providing a groundbreaking model for public broadcasting and the first collaboration of its kind within the PBS system. Through the Joint Master Control Center, housed at WCNY Public Media’s new Broadcast and Education Center in Syracuse, NY, Centralcast delivers content for all public broadcasting stations in New York and New Jersey as well as Philadelphia, Hawaii, Charlotte, Connecticut, Washington State, Utah, Georgia, and many other stations across the county including CREATE NATIONAL, reaching nearly 25 percent of the nation’s PBS viewers.Centralcast LLC is proud that it is built and operated for public television stations by public television stations.

ABOUT MYERS

Founded in 1982, Myers has been a pioneer in developing broadcast management software for the rapidly evolving media landscape. Myers’ extensive domain knowledge and systems integration expertise has served as an integral part in the development of a suite of software products and services that drive distribution workflows across multiple departments and systems. Media facilities large and small utilize and benefit from our unique, scalable broadcast management solution, helping them improve operational efficiency and profitability.