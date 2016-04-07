Venera Technologies announces Pulsar Cloud, to round out the availability of its Pulsar File-Based Automated QC on all platforms

Please Visit Venera Technologies at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU8711

Pulsar now available on Amazon (AWS) as a Managed Service and SaaS

BURBANK, CA — April 06, 2016 — Venera Technologies is pleased to announce the availability of its flagship file-based automated QC software, Pulsar, in the Amazon cloud as a Managed Service and SaaS. Pulsar is the only QC platform that can provide both models in the cloud.

Pulsar Cloud provides its full QC functionality in the cloud for organizations that have their content workflows entirely in the cloud or are in the process of migrating to the cloud.Pulsar Cloud is currently available on AWS and can be used via REST API by the customers while the required infrastructure to perform the QC task will be automatically provisioned and maintained by Venera. Pulsar Cloud provides dynamic provisioning which allows users to scale their usage to any size, as and when needed. This capability offers significant benefits to users whose content volume is unpredictable. Users can select from and subscribe to a wide range of available usage based packages. This flexibility and instant access, allows users to start using the Pulsar QC immediately for all of their cloud based assets without worrying about any infrastructure issues on cloud.

Pulsar Cloud can also be used in a SaaS model if users need to deploy Pulsar QC in a private cloud. Users will still get all the benefits of a scalable solution with usage based packages deployed inside their own private cloud.

With availability of the same set of ‘factory templates’, such as those for Netflix, iTunes, ARD-ZDF and DPP, Pulsar Cloud users can take advantage of ready-made QC checks for these popular specifications, or create their own.

With this release, Venera improves the portfolio of Pulsar solutions that will allow organizations of any size and with any file-based workflow to make use of Pulsar’s advanced automated QC capabilities.

“As more of the media and its management moves to the cloud, we are very happy to meet our customers’ needs and bring our award winning QC solution to the cloud as well. Many of our customers and partners have been looking for a robust QC tool like Pulsar in the cloud so they can integrate it with their cloud-based workflow. We are excited to partner with them.” said Vikas Singhal, executive director, business development at Venera Technologies.

Pulsar is a file-based automated content verifier system designed to seamlessly automate content QC and ensure the quality of file-based media in a fast, simple, flexible, and integrated manner at various stages of the content workflow. Pulsar now powers many live workflow systems across the globe and is a preferred QC solution for many well-known organizations worldwide.

About Venera Technologies

Venera provides cutting-edge solutions to the digital media industry. Since its inception in 2003, the company has continually delivered innovative video analysis products tailored to the evolving requirements of its customers and the industry. Venera’s flagship product, the Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution, along with its Rapid add-on module, improves the operational efficiency of file-based workflows by automating content QC processes. Ensuring consistent content quality throughout the workflow, Pulsar is the QC tool preferred by some of the largest media companies worldwide.

