Videssence Lights Hitachi Kokusai’s Main Camera Stage at 2016 NAB Show

Las Vegas, NV, April 4, 2016 -Videssence will bring its more than 25 years of expertise in energy-efficient lighting to the 2016 NAB Show (April 18-21, Las Vegas Convention Center), where its latest LED lighting technology will illuminate the cutting-edge camera technology of Hitachi Kokusai, exhibiting at booth C4309. The innovation of Videssence’s Vidnel and Vidfill studio style light fixtures will provide a dynamic, layered and colorful atmosphere to demonstrate and highlight Hitachi’s latest HD and UHD studio Cameras, including the world’s first dockable 8K camera.

The annual NAB Show provides the largest domestic venue available to connect the driving forces shaping the future of media and entertainment. The partnering of Hitachi Kokusai and Videssence allows both companies to feature products in a “hands on” setting for NAB attendees to assess, while demonstrating the power of high-color, low-heat LED rendering for fixed and mobile production.

“Videssence’s innovation in Fresnel and fill lighting sets the ideal mood for visitors to the Hitachi booth, providing the dramatic warmth and focusing characteristics that present our products in the most visually appealing manner possible,” said Sean Moran, COO, Hitachi Kokusai. “It is also an ideal opportunity to demonstrate the substantial power that lighting provides at the acquisition stage of the production chain, giving users a more complete picture of how the two technologies complement each other for the greater good of broadcast-quality productions.”

Both long time exhibitors, Videssence and Hitachi Kokusai will not disappoint with this year’s new offerings. Hitachi Kokusai is proudly exhibiting its fourth-generation 8K camera, the SK-UHD0860, featuring a Super 35mm CMOS sensor with 7,680 x 4,320 pixel resolution, PL-mount lens, and on-board recording capabilities. Designed to support the latest advances in High Dynamic Range (HDR), Wide Color Gamut (WCG) and High Frame Rate (HFR) standards and technologies, the camera conforms to Japan’s ARIB specifications while delivering 16 times the picture information of HDTV. On the opposite end of the camera spectrum, Hitachi Kokusai will also show its new DK-H200, a multi-format HD box camera with new 2.6 million pixel, 2/3-inch, progressive MOS sensors that deliver sharp, clear images. This is Hitachi Kokusai’s first box camera featuring native, full frame rate 1080p acquisition.

To create an ideal viewing forum for this and other versatile Hitachi cameras, the studio lighting provided by Videssence will utilize its VN080 Vidnel Series 80-watt Fresnel and VN050 Vidfill Series 50-watt soft lights for the Main Camera Stage.

“Lighting is critical to render the details and mood of a set,” said Lauri Maines, President, Videssence. “LED lighting fixtures reduce energy consumption, glare and heat production which keeps production staff and talent cool and comfortable on television, studio and motion picture sets. What separates Videssence from competitive LED lighting manufacturers is our exceptional performance, and the light levels provided by these low wattage instruments.”

Videssence will additionally show these two new products and its more powerful 150- and 240-watt Vidnels, being shown for the first time, at its Central Hall booth (C4846). The VN080 Vidnel Fresnel fixture distributes a powerful directional beam of adjustable light with single shadow focusing, along with the following features and benefits:

·A manual slide bar at the side of the fixture focuses the beam and locks in place.

·In spot focus, the 80-watt unit delivers 167 footcandles at a 12-foot distance.

·A dual copper pipe heat sink with integrated ultra-quiet axial fan assures maximum LED light output.

·A magnetic stabilizer ensures smooth fan operation in any position.

·A simple touch pad on the side allows easy programming for DMX control and on board dimming.

·More control is achieved with standard 4? Gel Frame and Barn Door accessory options.

·An 11” x 12.5” housing with integrated yoke for suspension; ideal for location shooting.

The accompanying new VF050 Vidfill LED soft lights will beused for fill lighting on the stage. Performing like quartz, the compact new Vidfill delivers a large, smooth wash of soft, even, shadow-less light that can be further controlled with the snoot option. Light levels produced compare with many 1000-watt quartz soft lights while using only 50 watts and producing much less heat in the space. At a distance of 12 feet, it provides over 30 footcandles. The indirect optical design and internal diffusing lens delivers a large, smooth wash of light while shielding the talent from glaring LEDs. Results provide comfortable, cool fill lighting for use in television, studio or motion picture sets.

Both the Vidnels and Vidfills LEDs have a color rating of 96+ CRI with greater than 50,000+ hours rated life and are offered in either 3200K or 5600K. Fixtures are provided standard with flicker free dimming without color shift. Additionally, to ensure the full life of components, the power is shut off to the driver and LED when dimmed to ZERO with DMX, ensuring that no external relay or power cut-off is required.

About Videssence

Videssence has been energy conscience since its inception when they were the first to introduce fluorescent studio fixtures. Now over 25 years later, Videssence continues to utilize the latest technology to offer a wide variety of powerful LED and fluorescent lighting fixtures for TV, studios, film, theater and stage. Those interested in additional information on this release or other Videssence products can call 1-626-579-0943 or visit our website at http://www.videssence.tv

About Hitachi Kokusai Electric America

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., markets video cameras, digital transmission, processing and recording devices for the broadcast television, cable, video production, and industrial vision markets. For more information please call (516) 921-7200 or visit the company’s web site at http://www.hitachikokusai.us