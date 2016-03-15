Palm Beach County School District Taps Into New Workflow Efficiencies for The Education Network With NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 15, 2016 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that the Palm Beach County School District in Florida has upgraded its NVerzion Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) to improve workflow efficiency for The Education Network (T.E.N.), the district's television station. Using NVerzion CLASS, T.E.N. controls a variety of playlists and servers for playback across its four core channels, airing online, over-the-air, and on cable. By providing T.E.N. with a flexible, scalable, and completely reliable automation solution with advanced capabilities such as graphics effects, CLASS dramatically speeds up the network's file-based workflow, lowers operational expenses, and ensures a superior quality on-air presentation for viewers.

"While upgrading the automation system we were looking for ease of use, reliability, and superior customer support," said Dave McKinley, station manager at The Education Network, Palm Beach County School District. "NVerzion is the only manufacturer that met all of our needs, making it easy to control third-party equipment, create schedules, and run crawls during live meetings and events, a task that was previously done manually. Thanks to NVerzion's world-class customer support team, we're able to keep The Education Network up and running 24/7, 365 days a year, providing students, educators, and the community with critical news and other programming that inspires learning."

T.E.N. broadcasts a variety of educational content, including news, live events, meetings, and professional development programming to over 800,000 cable and online viewers, including 185 schools with 165,000 students. The new automation solution from NVerzion includes a variety of hardware and software components, including: NControl(TM) on-air playlists, NGest(TM) professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint(TM) video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase(TM) SQL media database manager, and EMC-Router Ethernet machine control.

NVerzion's CLASS automation solution simplifies content acquisition, prep, playout management, and control operations, enabling the Palm Beach County School District to control third-party equipment such as Harmonic video servers, a Harris Leitch video/audio router, and a Ross Video XPression graphics system. Based on a modular architecture, CLASS guarantees the integrity of T.E.N.'s on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the broadcaster's file-based workflow. T.E.N. can easily add more features, as well as support additional channels or subchannels in the future, leveraging the flexible, scalable nature of CLASS.

"Educational broadcasters such as T.E.N. oftentimes have limited resources compared with traditional TV stations, making operational efficiency that much more essential," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "By handling certain file-based operations such as master control, scheduling, and playout, CLASS enables T.E.N. to re-allocate engineering resources to other important tasks while guaranteeing a flawless on-air presentation that is rich with graphics."

