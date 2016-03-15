Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) NUCOMM Diversity Receivers to Blaze Through NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 15, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, showcases its Nucomm Central Integrated Radome System x6 (CIRAS-x6)andNucomm DR3 Diversity Receiverat NAB 2016 (Booth C1321).

The Nucomm CIRAS-x6 is a ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) six-way diversity receiver integrated into a six-segment antenna pod. The Nucomm DR3 is a third-generation diversity receiver that includes six-way MaxRC diversity, IP diversity, MPEG-2/4 decoding, a WebPage interface and integration into IP networks.

“IMT is committed to improving operation efficiency with signal acquisition and these two great products are a testament to the hard work of our engineers and designers,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT. “Both the CIRAS-x6 and the DR3 require minimal set up and were designed to replace legacy steerable central receive antennas. We are excited to bring them to NAB 2016.”

The CIRAS-x6 features six vertical polarized antennas, with each having 14 dB gain. Offering exceptional RF performance in a compact, lightweight IP66-rated weatherproof radome housing, the receiver enables users to mount it on vehicles, towers, building tops or a tripod in any weather condition. It also features optional two-channel six-way diversity reception in the same package. The system is designed to optimize the receive signal automatically at all times, virtually eliminating human intervention. In contrast to the older single antenna, which is highly directional, the CIRAS-x6 covers 360 degrees of azimuth with no moving parts. The system sends an MPEG Transport Stream over IP either by Ethernet cable or over ruggedized fiber to a remote decoder. The CIRAS-x6 is powered from a PoE switch or auxiliary DC input.

The DR3 incorporates many of the same powerful features as Nucomm’s popular DR1 and DR2 receivers, along with additional functionalities. Ideal for the most demanding central receive and portable applications, it is the first receiver to offer a built-in IP diversity switch. It is designed to work with Nucomm’s new High Dynamic Range Block Down Converters (HDRBDC), which automatically compensate for cable loss. Highly modular and scalable, the DR3 allows users to daisy chain up to eight receivers to share the same set of antennas. Each DR3 acts as a redundancy to the HDRBDC, ensuring high reliability.

In many applications, a single receiver may not be able to cover an intended area. The DR3 has an integrated IP diversity switch directly in the receiver. Referred to as eLink, this feature allows users to connect up to three additional remotely located receivers via Ethernet to the DR3. The remote receivers are fully coordinated by the DR3. No operator intervention is required to ensure that the best possible video is available. All the remote receivers are coordinated by eLink to tune to the same frequency and modulation parameters. Additionally, metadata from each receiver is displayed on the front panel of the DR3 and WebPage.

The DR3 receiver is configured with six diversity COFDM demodulators using maximum-ratio combining (MaxRC), which significantly improves the robustness of higher-data-rate COFDM modulation. Spatial diversity increases system performance by digitally combining signals with different characteristics, essentially filling in the gaps in the channel and providing improved path reliability. The built-in spectrum analyzer instantly analyzes the selected channel, and can be used to minimize multi-path or determine if the channel is clear from interference.

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

