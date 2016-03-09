Utah Scientific Launches UHD-12G Router, Industry's First to Distribute Full Range of 4K SDI Signals in a Single Link

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 9, 2016 -- Utah Scientific today announced its all-new UHD-12G digital routing switcher, the industry's first enterprise-class router to enable distribution of a full range of SDI video signals, from SD data rates up to 2160p60 data rates, in a single-link interconnect. Ideal for live acquisition of UHDTV content, the UHD-12G simplifies installations, reduces the rack space and cables needed to process 4K signals, and lowers operating expense.

"At Utah Scientific we've always been committed to offering the state-of-the-art technology for processing new and emerging signal formats -- and the UHD-12G is our latest achievement in this legacy. It's ideal for our enterprise broadcast customers that need to meet the growing demand for UHDTV content, driven by the increase in large-screen UHDTV consumer displays," said Jeff Levie, chief technology officer, Utah Scientific. "Previously, these customers would have had to process 4K signals through multiple paths using a traditional 3G routing switcher. But the UHD-12G is able to receive, route, and distribute SDI signals up to the latest 4K/60 standards on a single cable, an industry first."

Fully compliant with SMPTE ST 2081 and ST 2082 standards for SDI video, the UHD-12G is compatible with the full line of Utah Scientific products. The product can be controlled by any version of Utah Scientific's current family of routing control systems, including the SC-4, SC-40, and SC-400.

The UHD-12G is now available and shipping in 32 x 32, 144 x 144, and 288 x 288 frame configurations. The system comes with Utah Scientific's best-in-the-industry 10-year warranty and no-fee product support. More information about the full Utah Scientific product family is available at www.utahscientific.com.

