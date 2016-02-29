Wisycom's Custom RF Solution Declared Big Winner for CNN Coverage of Democratic Debate

LAS VEGAS, FEBRUARY 29, 2016 — When the 2016 Democratic Presidential candidates squared off at the Wynn Convention Center in Las Vegas, Gary Vahling, Owner/President of Audio Masterpiece, Inc., and his crew were tasked with providing a wireless intercom workflow solution for CNN’s backstage production operations. Vahling turned to Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, to get the job done.

Vahling was first introduced to Wisycom at NAB in 2010 and got his first demo piece in 2011. He became a full time user and authorized distributor when the company was introduced into the United States in 2014. The Wisycom gear provided by Vahling was used by CNN stage managers and audio crew to improve workflow coverage between the stage and truck.

In order to ensure the televised debate went off without any problems, Vahling first did a site survey and frequency scan to look at the room and identify any potential RF-related issues. “Once I had seen the large venue, it made sense to use Wisycom equipment in order to make sure we had complete coverage for all the areas we needed,” says Vahling. “Of course standard wireless microphone and PL systems allow the use of one pair of antennas, typically two receives for mics and one transmit and receive for PL . This means that you are completely locked into just one coverage zone on the main area. Because of the technology built in to the Wisycom gear, we were able to have complete coverage of the main room plus the coverage zones (dressing room hallway, truck area etc.). All receive zones used the Wisycom RF filter/amplifier technology to create a zero loss system covering approximately 50,000 square feet! The MAT 288 Programmable RF Combiner that we used allowed us to cover the receive zones with just the push of a button.”

Vahling used an array of Wisycom gear, including one MAT 288 , four MFL fiberboxes (two TTRR and two RRTT), , two BAW Wideband Antenna Boosters, six BAA Wideband Antenna Boosters, LNN1 Wideband UHF Antennas, AGN-00 Omnidirectional Antennas as well as CSA-414 RF Splitter/Combiners and SPL-218AW Active Wideband Antenna Splitters.

“In addition, the MFL Fiberbox BX1-4U allowed us to cover the truck zone because of the long distance between the main area and the truck,” adds Vahling. “By using the MFL fiberboxes, we were able to run all RF signals over fiber, which allowed the stage managers and wireless intercom users to go to the truck without obstacles and have a seamless workflow area when they are wearing the wireless intercom packs. The MAT 288 was the workhorse for the wireless mics and the candidates, and the MFL was reliable for all the stage managers and the intercom workflow.

“The Wisycom product line offers what no other manufacturer can supply,” Vahling continues. “The ease of use and flexibility of the technology provides users with RF distribution products that allow them to do what’s never been done before. To be able to have this expandability of the RF coverage is quite simply a game changer. Thanks to Wisycom the broadcast was a success.”

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.

About Audio Masterpiece

Based in Southern California, Audio Masterpiece is the authorized US distributor for Wisycom wireless technologies specializing in sales and rentals for Broadcast, Live Events, Film/TV-Video, Corporate AV and Integration Services. One on One customer focus and training assures our clients success. With more than 20 years consulting experience we are able to provide production audio equipment design and intercom solutions for any application. For more information, please visit www.audiomasterpiece.com