Audio-Technica Microphones Employed at 58th GRAMMY® Awards





— Country star Sam Hunt uses Audio-Technica 5000 Series wireless microphone system in live duet with Carrie Underwood —



STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, once again provided a number of microphones for the GRAMMY® Awards telecast, which this year took place live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, February 15, 2016, and was broadcast live in all four continental U.S. time zones on the CBS network. Pictured is country artist Sam Hunt, who performed in a duet sequence with Carrie Underwood, utilizing an Audio-Technica 5000 Series wireless microphone system with AEW-T5400a microphone/transmitter for his lead vocal. Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP. (This photo is the property of Matt Sayles/Invision/AP and may be used by the press only for the purpose of one-time reproduction. Unauthorized use, alteration or reproduction of this photograph is strictly prohibited.)



