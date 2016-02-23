The Audio Engineering Society Standards Committee Reports Successful AES67 Audio-Over-IP “Plugfest” Event

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society – the world’s dedicated source for standards, education, and technology in the field of audio – has reported a successful “Plugfest” interoperability testing event of its AES67-2015 standard, held at the headquarters of National Public Radio (NPR), in Washington, D.C., November 2-5, 2015. Hosted by the AES Standards Committee (AESSC), the event offered an in-depth examination of AES67-2015, the “AES standard for audio applications of networks – High-performance streaming audio-over-IP interoperability.”



This latest Plugfest event demonstrated functional compatibility between a number of different implementations (from software applications on a PC to hardware-based FPGA solutions) of the AES67-2015 standard – a revision of AES67-2013, specifying interoperability methods for high-performance streaming audio-over-IP networks. Offering an exclusive chance for manufacturers to test AES67 networking standard protocols with their products in a controlled environment, overseen by AESSC members, the four-day event saw thirteen products tested by eleven different companies. The manufacturers participating included ALC NetworX GmbH, Archwave Technologies BV, Digigram SA, DirectOut GmbH, Lawo AG, Meinberg Radio Clocks GmbH & Co. KG, Merging Technologies, QSC LLC, Telos Corporation, Wheatstone Corporation and Yamaha Corporation.

“These events are where we can really prove the standard and provide guidance to improve the implementation of standard AES67,” stated Bruce Olson, AES Standards Committee Chair. “Just like our previous Plugfest event, held in Munich in 2014, our manufacturer partners and Standards Committee members have once again helped to further our goals for the professional audio community, as we continue our mission to provide standards and education for audio professionals worldwide.”

For further information on the AES67-2015 standard, click here, or visit the AES Standards page at http://www.aes.org/standards/.

The full report on the event, titled “AES-R15-2015, Report on AES67 Interoperability Plugfest, Washington 2015,” is also available on the AES website here.

For the latest information on upcoming events, visit the AES Events page or find out more about the Audio Engineering Society at aes.org.



Photo Caption: Participants (including Fredrik Bergholtz of Swedish Radio in the foreground) during the AES Standards Committee-hosted AES67 plug-fest held late last year in Washington, DC.

