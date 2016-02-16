ELEMENTS ONE Wins TMB "Best of 2016" Award

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has announced that TM Broadcast has recognized ELEMENTS ONE as one of the “Best of 2015” products. The all-in-one SAN/NAS server and shared storage appliance was selected because it met TM Broadcast’s qualifications, which included technological advancements and cost-effectiveness.

ELEMENTS ONE enables customers to work in a heterogeneous SAN or NAS environment to share media files natively across all platforms and non-linear editing and VFX applications, including Avid MediaComposer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro and others, enabling operators to transfer entire projects seamlessly from one application to any other application, reducing maintenance efforts and eliminating complicated workarounds. Its embedded outstanding workflow enhancement feature set comprises of useful everyday tools such as a task manager, a file manager, a comprehensive user and rights management, which are all standard features and managed through a fully intuitive graphical user interface for exceptional ease-of-operation.

The truly unique advantage of ELEMENTS ONE though, is its innovative and fully intuitive Media Library, a comprehensive web-based media asset management tool with a full-text search engine, that provides a fully intuitive graphical user interface for professionally managing, presenting and sharing media assets directly on the shared storage, eliminating the necessity to perform any time consuming transcoding or copy tasks. The embedded Rough Cut Editor allows for editing original film material remotely via the HTML 5 platform, while all features and functionalities embedded in the Media Library are fully compatible with virtually all professional editing applications available today.

In the pursuit of simplicity, ELEMENTS designed the all-in-one appliance to be easily expandable even during operation, without the need to shut down the system, let alone conducting any data destructive tasks. By simply adding up to 7 JBOD expansions, ELEMENTS ONE can be expanded on the fly and without any downtime.

“We are happy and proud to have won the award “Best of 2015” by TM Broadcast,” says André Kamps, CEO of ELEMENTS. “It’s an honor to receive recognition for our high-performance solutions for video professionals that simply clear the way for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows – in the most intuitive and easy fashion. We won’t, however, sit back and rest on our laurels. We will work even harder to make our solutions even better, more efficient and intelligent.

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS provides high-performance media storage solutions for the post production and broadcast industry, developed for video professionals by media and broadcast experts. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the media and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers at syslink GmbH leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed for the media and broadcast industry. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and many other non-linear editing and VFX applications. This contributes significantly to simplify and enhance collaboration while easily incorporating time-saving workflow processes at the customer’s facility. ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that are easily maintained and managed and extremely versatile and adaptable. www.elements.tv

