Broadpeak Mobile World Congress 2016 Exhibitor Preview

As a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming technologies, Broadpeak helps cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators around the world cost-effectively deliver video content anytime, anywhere, on any device, and over any network while providing a superior quality of experience (QoE) to customers.

At Mobile World Congress 2016, Broadpeak will showcase a range of video delivery everywhere solutions that can be deployed by operators over the top, in the network, in the home, or on the go to deliver a game-changing experience to subscribers regardless of screen type.

Key Technology Demos

In the Network

As consumer demand for video content on any device continues to grow, virtualization has emerged as the most flexible and cost-effective content delivery method for pay-TV services. Broadpeak's software-based approach to video delivery allows operators to take advantage of the extensive benefits offered by virtualization, including decreased hardware costs, resource optimization, increased flexibility, simplified administration, and more. Broadpeak will display several new solutions for "in the network" at Mobile World Congress 2016:

* NEW features for the BkA100 video delivery analytics software solution: During the show, Broadpeak will demonstrate a new feature for the BkA100 that allows operators to collect data from players. This capability enables operators to gather better information and more precise analytics. The BkA100 aggregates data from various components of the video delivery chain to provide operators with meaningful information about video consumption and service quality in a variety of formats.

* NEW VOD optimization solution: Broadpeak will give a sneak peek of a new solution that optimizes the user experience when browsing on-demand video.

In the Home

Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology enables operators to extend their CDN into the home network, leveraging equipment such as broadband gateways and set-top boxes (STBs). At Mobile World Congress 2016, Broadpeak will showcase:

* nanoCDN multicast ABR for live multiscreen delivery: Now available on HDMI(R) stick, nanoCDN makes live OTT video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. This is done by implementing multicast support for most popular ABR formats.

On the Go

With the rapid deployment of 4G/LTE networks, delivering high-quality video to crowded areas is now a reality. At Mobile World Congress 2016, Broadpeak will present how the CDN can be extended to the base station by deploying caching and nanoCDN technologies onto a mobile edge computing platform. This is one example of how Broadpeak's strategic approach to a "CDN on the go" can leverage base stations in a mobile network.

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

