Revolabs' Chief Technology Officer to Speak on Audio Networking Panel at BVE 2016

SUDBURY, Mass. -- Feb. 3, 2016 -- Revolabs(R), the premier provider of audio solutions for unified communications (UC), enterprise collaboration, and professional audio applications, today announced that Tim Root, chief technology officer and executive vice president of new business development for the company, will participate in a panel titled "Audio Networking - Protocols, Standards, and Next Steps" at BVE 2016. Part of the event's AV & Live Theatre seminars, the panel will take place on Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at ExCeL London.

Root will be part of a five-person panel discussing what audio networking is, why and how it is used, and sharing the latest developments in audio networking. Panelists will give recommendations for interoperability of audio over IP environments, insights into the pro-audio challenges, and more. Lastly, the group will explain what technologies are available, providing further insight into AVB, CobraNet(R), Dante", and RAVENNA.

"Audio networking is becoming increasingly ubiquitous. As more equipment is placed on the network, finding an interoperable and flexible solution is key. This panel will highlight the latest developments in audio networking standards and protocols," Root said. "By examining the language of each standard and providing some best practices for interoperability, attendees will gain valuable insight into networking fundamentals."

With a long history of developing media and telepresence solutions for the video communications and security markets, Root brings more than 13 years of executive-level experience in both public and venture-backed companies to Revolabs. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University, a master's degree in electrical engineering from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and a dual master's degree in engineering and management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

More information on the panel is available on the BVE website.

# # #

About Revolabs

Revolabs(R) Inc. delivers better communication in the world of business with professional microphone systems and conference phones for telephony and unified communications. The company's introduction of DECT for wireless microphones disrupted the professional AV market and inspired a full portfolio of affordable conferencing solutions that provide the most reliable and natural quality sound for all meeting spaces. With a full range of choices -- from installed to simple plug-and-play systems, wireless or wired solutions, and cloud-based management -- Revolabs offers the most flexible and uniform set of solutions to accommodate the needs of the entire business. Revolabs is a fully owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, one of the world's most respected names in audio. Together they are redefining the market for business audio solutions. The company is headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts. More information can be found at www.revolabs.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/160203Revolabs.doc

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/Revolabs-Root_T_2016.jpg

Follow Revolabs:

Blog: http://www.revolabs.com/RevoBlog

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/revolabs

Google Plus: https://www.google.com/+RevolabsInc

LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/Wxa1A1

Twitter: http://twitter.com/RevolabsAudio

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/Revolabs

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.