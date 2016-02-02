NVerzion at 2016 NAB SHOW Exhibitor Preview

NVerzion(R) -- Booth N3725

2016 marks the 25th year of NVerzion(R) automation systems. To commemorate this milestone, NVerzion will bring a range of new products to the 2016 NAB Show. The company will demonstrate their next-generation automation and video server solutions designed to increase broadcasters' operational efficiencies, decrease expenses, and improve their ability to provide superior-quality on-air presentation for viewers.

Key Product Introductions

New! NPoint(TM) Direct Video Prep Software

NVerzion(R) will launch NPoint(TM) Direct at the 2016 NAB Show. The new video preparation software enables broadcasters to perform segmenting, previewing, text creation, media events (e.g., pledge drives), and effects (e.g., bugs, crawls, etc.) on the spot, instead of having to use a dedicated video server port.

By giving users direct access to content, this highly efficient software application speeds up operations and reduces costs by eliminating the need for additional video ports.

With NPoint Direct, users can access nearly any digital asset, including elementary files, through an easy-to-use GUI. The software application's extensive editing capabilities include file transcoding, a feature that is particularly useful in today's multiscreen environment.

New! CLASS(TM) Now Supports Microsoft(R) Windows(R) 10

At the 2016 NAB Show, NVerzion(R) will unveil an enhanced version of its Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) platform. By supporting Microsoft(R) Windows(R) 10, CLASS provides broadcasters with a range of new capabilities and benefits. This includes a feature-rich GUI, powerful 64-bit operating system, and 16MB of RAM, increasing the efficiency of their file-based workflow, improving reliability and robustness, and enabling cutting-edge graphics like never before.

One of the unique advantages of the CLASS platform is its configurable GUI. NVerzion can easily adapt the CLASS interface to resemble end-of-life systems from third-party manufacturers to reduce training and simplify operations.

Enhanced CloudNine(TM) Video Server

NVerzion(R) will demonstrate significant enhancements to its CloudNine(TM) cloud-based video server at the 2016 NAB Show, including support for streaming-over-IP. Leveraging CloudNine, broadcasters can simultaneously record and playout content from a wide range of third-party commercial and program delivery systems, as well as update metadata to streamline operations, increase flexibility, and lower CAPEX and OPEX.

* One of the key new features offered by CloudNine is network triggers. By enabling stations to automatically sense network triggers and roll to local commercial breaks, the video server improves efficiency, freeing up operations staff to focus on other important tasks.

* CloudNine's new "CloudCoder" functionality allows broadcasters to perform a variety of transcoding operations.

* Additionally, closed captions improvements have been made to CloudNine. Using the cloud-based video server, broadcasters can support closed captions delivered over line 21, CEA-608 for analog TV, or CEA-708 for digital TV. The video server offers support for all major codecs, wrappers, and native file formats without any expensive transcoding, flipping, or re-muxing.

* Through the video server's new "CloudStore" functionality, broadcasters can play out up to 16 channels from a storage device, or from multiple storage devices via Gigabit networks.

Company Overview:

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. Powered by 25 years of engineering excellence, all NVerzion systems are also backed with worldwide training, superior customer service, and life-time engineering support.

