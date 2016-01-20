Harmonic and AsiaSat Launch New UHD Channel '4K-SAT2/HVN'

HONG KONG/SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 20, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, and AsiaSat (HKSE: 1135), Asia's premier satellite operator, today announced a partnership to launch a new Ultra HD (UHD) channel "4K-SAT2/HVN," AsiaSat's second free-to-air UHD channel on AsiaSat 4 at 122 degrees East for Asia-Pacific.

Launching on "4K-SAT2/HVN" on March 1 will be 4K video content from Harmonic's broad video library, as well as content from the new NASA TV UHD channel, in 2160p60 with HEVC Main 10 profile, utilizing an end-to-end UHD video processing system from Harmonic. With the channel, consumers in Asia can explore the breathtaking beauty of the world and of space in stunning UHD. NASA TV UHD, the first UHD channel in North America, was launched jointly by NASA and Harmonic in North America in late 2015.

"With the cost of UHD TV sets dropping dramatically over the past year, demand for UHD content in Asia is expected to grow exponentially in the next couple of years," said Sabrina Cubbon, vice president, marketing & global accounts at AsiaSat. "Our partnership with Harmonic for this new channel '4K-SAT2/HVN,' following the successful launch of our first UHD channel last year, enables the delivery of a choice of rich and compelling UHD content on AsiaSat 4, allowing us to demonstrate the superior quality via satellite of a linear Ultra HD channel in 2160p60 resolution."

The UHD channels on AsiaSat 4's UHD platform are available free-to-air across the satellite's enormous footprint, spanning from New Zealand to Pakistan and part of the Middle East and encompassing more than 50 countries and regions. Asian TV operators and home viewers with an AsiaSat 4 C-band antenna and a HEVC set-top box will be able to receive the free-to-air UHD channels in native UHD quality.

The new "4K-SAT2/HVN" UHD channel deploys Harmonic's MediaGrid shared storage system, a highly scalable, Ethernet-based shared storage system optimized for digital media workflows; Polaris(TM) playout management suite; Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server system, which brings new levels of efficiency, simplicity and reliability to broadcast playout workflows; and the groundbreaking Electra(TM) X3 UHD media processor, to enable full UHD channel production and transmission from the AsiaSat's Tai Po Earth Station in Hong Kong.

"Harmonic is the only video infrastructure provider to offer a complete UHD workflow solution for delivery of live and linear UHD broadcasts. This expertise, combined with our UHD channel-as-a-service offering, technology leadership and active involvement in standards bodies and other industry groups, is creating the momentum needed for global UHD service deployment," said Peter Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer at Harmonic. "By providing AsiaSat with a full-scale workflow for delivering 2160p60 UHD video content, and also providing a complete slate of compelling content that showcases the medium of UHD, Harmonic is enabling UHD services to be rolled out quickly and affordably to consumers across the region, with amazing video quality."

Watch "4K-SAT2/HVN" free on AsiaSat 4 with the following reception parameters:

Orbital Location: 122°E

Transponder: A4-C13H

Downlink Frequency: 4120 MHz

Downlink Polarisation: Horizontal

Digital Transmission: DVB-S2

Symbol Rate: 29.72 Msym/sec

Modulation: 8PSK

FEC: 5/6

About AsiaSat

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat), the leading satellite operator in Asia, serves over two-thirds of the world's population with its six satellites, AsiaSat 3S, AsiaSat 4, AsiaSat 5, AsiaSat 6, AsiaSat 7 and AsiaSat 8. The AsiaSat satellite fleet serves both the broadcast and telecommunications industries. Over 450 television and radio channels are now delivered by the company's satellites offering access to over 830 million TV households across the Asia-Pacific region. AsiaSat also provides VSAT networks throughout the region. AsiaSat's next satellite, AsiaSat 9 on order from the manufacturer is planned to be launched in late 2016/early 2017. AsiaSat is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 1135). For more information, please visit www.asiasat.com

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Electra(TM) X3 advanced media processor, MediaGrid(TM) shared storage, Polaris(TM) playout management suite and Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products may not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as efficiency, simplicity, reliability, superior video quality, and the enablement of a quick and affordable rollout of UHD services.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2014, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

