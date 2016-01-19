Cinegy Hops on Trams for BVE 2016

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout will partner with UK-based systems integrator and reseller Trams on Stand G10 at BVE 2016.

Trams will feature Cinegy on Stand G10 to highlight their software-defined television solutions, including “JET”, a single license, all-in-one solution for playout, CG and branding, ingest and encoding, monitoring, live production and mixing, and transcoding.

Trams will introduce “QsmartStorage”, a new division of the company established to design, specify, deliver, and support best of breed storage products and workflow solutions. Trams will also feature “Quantum Xcellis”, a powerful and scalable system that simplifies storage architecture and streamlines operations.

Trams Managing Director Warren Peel said, “BVE is the perfect forum to launch our QsmartStorage consultancy division. The team will be on hand to discuss storage and workflow requirements, as well as how Cinegy software integrates with the Quantum Stornext Pro product for production workflow optimisation.”

Cinegy Sales representative, Blake Mergler, who will be available on the Trams stand, added, “Cinegy software and Trams storage solutions provide broadcasters and production houses with reliable, affordable, scalable, and easily deployable broadcast workflow and storage solutions that lead the market in intuitiveness and ingenuity.