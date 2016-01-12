TELUS Studios Deploys Nexidia Dialogue Search Software in Global Video-Production Operation

ATLANTA -- Jan. 12, 2016 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that Vancouver, British Columbia-based TELUS Studios has installed Nexidia Dialogue Search" software as part of a migration to a new digital asset management (DAM) system. Nexidia Dialogue Search software helps users locate content in TELUS Studios' large content library more efficiently and find assets that might otherwise have gone unused.

"The economy of video production is such that we need to reuse video whenever possible, and Nexidia Dialogue Search helps us do it. We don't have to add metadata manually and, unlike search solutions from other vendors, we don't have to create a user interface. Instead we get a simple yet full-featured user experience," said Ronald Knol, senior technology consultant at TELUS Studios. "Nexidia Dialogue Search is another tool in our toolbox to easily locate media that we can repurpose. This reduces the cost of production substantially and results in TELUS Studios being extremely competitive."

TELUS Studios (within its parent company TELUS Communications) is an international, award-winning internal creative agency producing videos for various TELUS business units across Canada and around the world. TELUS Studios completes over 300 video productions a year, often capturing hours upon hours of digital content per project including extensive interviews and sophisticated b-roll imagery. Within its postproduction facilities, TELUS Studios adds roughly 500 hours of content each year to a DAM that already occupies about 100 terabytes of storage.

The high cost of a video shoot means TELUS Studios must reuse as much footage as possible. Sections of footage that don't get used for one project could be used for another project with a similar topic. That's why it is critical for TELUS Studios to be able to find specific assets in its DAM system. Transcribing interviews is time-consuming, expensive, and not always accurate. Furthermore, searching through a transcribed document misses the video connection and how the subject said something.

With Nexidia Dialogue Search, users can simply type a search term into the intuitive interface to search the entire DAM and find every single clip in which those words were spoken. From there, they can instantly check the clips to see if any portion is reusable.

Nexidia Dialogue Search works in the background and continuously indexes the proxy storage in TELUS' DAM, ensuring that the DAM not only contains all of the company's most recent assets, but the metadata that enables users to find specific sound bites quickly.

"TELUS Studios draws from an immense media library to create its multi-award-winning work, and now they have a tool that not only lets them dive deeper into their DAM, but makes the production process far more efficient," said Tim Murphy, senior director, product management, Nexidia Media & Entertainment Division. "Adding Nexidia Dialogue Search to the TELUS Studios library adds substantial amounts of metadata to help them find and make better use of the content they own."

