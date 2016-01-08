Crystal Vision brings a new frame system to CABSAT 2016 (Booth ZL2-23)

Crystal Vision will be launching a brand new frame system, Vision 3, on booth ZL2-23 at CABSAT 2016.



The initial Vision products include chroma and linear keyers (popular with Crystal Vision’s customers from the Middle East), up and down converters, synchronizers, embedders, video and audio delays and audio converters. As well as the exciting launch of the Vision new products, Crystal Vision has upgraded its existing Indigo products with new and enhanced features. Also on the agenda this year Crystal Vision will be discussing its video over IP solutions for the Vision 3 frame, with the company's conversion expertise resulting in the optimum products for converting between SDI and IP signals.



CABSAT 2016 will see the brand new frame system for the first time in the Middle East. Packed with features the Vision 3 is future proof in being compatible with IP and 4K. With higher packing density to house up to 20 cards, there is plenty of room for the Vision 3 product range which includes chroma and linear keyers, up and down converters, synchronizers, embedders, video and audio delays and audio converters. Extra outputs ensure that more signals can be used which stops the need for DAs. Dual syncs distributed from the frame to each card allows easier wiring and redundant operation. Vision 3 has two 1Gb/s Ethernet connections for control and file transfer which allows the card software to be updated remotely. There is also a powerful remote backup to restore all card settings and presets for added system security.



To cover all aspects of keying, Crystal Vision has released three keying products in its new Vision range, all able to work with 3Gb/s, HD or SD sources and including extra main and auxiliary outputs. The SAFIRE 3-VF is perfect for the demand of virtual studios with extra features to include built-in color correction and video delay. Similar is the SAFIRE 3-VF XPRESS, an affordable high quality alternative chroma keyer with easy control, ideal for weather, news bureaus and other single static camera applications. For any linear keying needs, the LKEY-VF is designed for the simple keying of one graphic over video streams and includes vital features such as a framestore synchronizer on each input, masks with adjustable edge softness and fades.



Also generating considerable interest on Booth ZL2-23 will be Crystal Vision’s upgrade to its main frame system, Indigo which now has enhanced features such as a new backup and restore of settings making it easy to duplicate installations, put replacement boards into the correct state and return an nstallation to a recorded state. The Indigo range still has a full range of high quality products that can be housed in a choice of three difference frame sizes, so customers have the ultimate choice.



One of the many advantages of the Vision 3 frame is its ability to handle higher bandwidth signals and Crystal Vision will shortly be introducing gateway and firewall products to help broadcasters make the transition to an IP video infrastructure. Converting between SDI and IP signals and offering wide protocol support, the gateway products all have a fully functioning software-based IP stack providing support for ARP, IEEE802.1g (VLAN), IGMP (Multicasting), ICMP and ping. Multiple IP addresses can be used for each connection to allow access to multiple VLANs from the same physical connection. An IP-only version of the product allows changing of the IP addresses and other network settings to provide firewall capability. There are video synchronizers on every stream and up to ten frames of delay – plus status reporting of video validity, video standard, black or frozen video and audio silence.



Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.



www.crystalvision.tv