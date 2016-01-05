Lectrosonics Introduces the HMa Digital Hybrid Wireless® Plug-On Transmitter

Rio Rancho, NM (January 5, 2016) -- Lectrosonics introduces the latest edition of their acclaimed Digital Hybrid Wireless® transmitters – the HMa plug-on transmitter. The HMa will ideally match any microphone or line level source, with its wide input gain range of 44 dB and wide tuning range of 76 MHz in 100 kHz or 25 kH steps for up to 3072 frequencies per band. A USB port makes firmware updates possible in the field. The HMa is ideal for a variety of wireless microphone applications including wireless boom, plant miking and ENG in particular.

The HMa combines 24-bit digital audio with analog FM transmission resulting in superior radio reliability with superb audio performance. Audio frequency response of the HMa is 40 Hz - 20 kHz +- 1dB. Phantom power is selectable at 5, 15 and 48 volts, or can be turned off for use with dynamic microphones and line level signal sources. The patented Digital Hybrid Wireless process delivers compandor‐free audio and uses an analog FM carrier to transmit a specially encoded signal which delivers digital audio quality while spectrum efficient. The signature cam lock and quick release mechanism makes it easy to securely attach any microphone then detach it in seconds.

"The HMa is the latest in our long history of making professional plug-on transmitters for a wide range of microphone applications,” says Karl Winkler, Vice President of Sales/Service for Lectrosonics. "The HMa will be a perfect match for any of our receivers, including the Venue and Venue 2, the SR series, the LR, and the UCR series, and new receivers yet to come."

The HMa Plug-On transmitter is the newest product in Lectrosonics powerful family of large bandwidth Digital Hybrid Wireless products, which include the HHA Handheld transmitter, LT Beltpack Transmitter, the SSM Micro Beltpack Transmitter and the Venue 2 Six-Channel ModularReceiver.

MSRP for the HMa Plug on Transmitter is $1,750. Expected availability is December 2015.

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.