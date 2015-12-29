Burmese Feature Film “Mudras Calling” Shot on Blackmagic Cameras

Fremont, CA - December 29, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Yangon, Myanmar based Film Myanmar Production shot its new feature film “Mudras Calling” entirely with Blackmagic Cinema Cameras and Pocket Cinema Camera.

Directed by Christina Kyi and produced by Mona Strassbuger, the film highlights Myanmar’s intriguing lifestyles and people who live in different areas of the country, while at the same time showcasing the rarely-before-seen beauty of this majestic country. “Mudras Calling” follows Jaden, a Burmese American writing his Master’s Thesis in music, who decides to travel to his birthplace – Myanmar – to research traditional music and dance. In the culturally enriched ancient country, he finds himself drawn to all the exotic beauty that surrounds and engulfs him.

As the DP for “Mudras Calling,” Maung Maung Tha Myint had used the Blackmagic Cinema Camera for a few projects before and “Mudras Calling” is the first feature film that he shot entirely on Blackmagic Cameras. “The flexibility and portability of the Blackmagic Cinema Camera is why I decided to shoot with it in the first place. I can just strip the camera down to just the body and lens to shoot in tight spaces. For this film, Blackmagic was the A cam,” said Myint.

“We also used a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera mounted on our self assembled three axis stabilizer and a Hexacopter as a B cam,” he said. “Because of our very tight budget, we had to film guerrilla style in some places to avoid paying expensive filming permissions. Also we couldn’t afford a closed set on some locations, where our filming often attracted unwanted audiences and got harassed by some. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera’s small size and light weight was perfect for our guerrilla style filmmaking and gimbal stabilizers.”

Recorded to 2.5K RAW on the Blackmagic Cinema Cameras and 1080p RAW on the Pocket Cinema Camera, the footage was graded in DaVinci Resolve Studio. “ The flexibility of the RAW from Blackmagic cameras is just simply amazing,” Myint concluded.

