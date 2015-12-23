Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.2 Update Now Available

Fremont, California - December 23, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced a free DaVinci Resolve 12.2 update that adds support for the latest color science technologies, along with decoding of HEVC/H.265 QuickTime files on OS X, additional high dynamic range features and more. The DaVinci Resolve 12.2 update is available now for both DaVinci Resolve 12 and DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio customers, and can be downloaded from the Blackmagic Design website.

Since last month’s release of version 12.1, Blackmagic Design engineers have been working hard to continue adding features professional editors and colorists need, as well as support for the latest formats with expanded color spaces and wide dynamic range. With this DaVinci Resolve 12.2 update, Blackmagic Design continues to improve the software and extend its lead in color, dynamic range and image processing, putting DaVinci Resolve far ahead of other color correction software.

DaVinci Resolve 12.2 update adds support for the latest Blackmagic and third party cameras while also delivering significant improvements to DaVinci Resolve color management. Customers get new support for HDR Hybrid Log Gamma, conversion LUTs for Hybrid Log Gamma, ACES IDTs for Canon C300 Mk II clips, and updated ST 2084 HDR color science. That means colorists have even better tools for finishing high dynamic range projects that are going to be distributed to the latest theaters with the latest projection systems like IMAX Laser and Dolby Vision. This also lets customer prepare content that is ready for next generation HDR 4K televisions.

In addition, the DaVinci Resolve 12.2 update adds support for NewBlue Titler Pro titles using Media Composer AAF sequences, improves ProRes 4444 alpha channel support by defaulting to straight blend mode, retains Power Window™ opacity and invert settings when converting to Power Curve windows, and more.

“We continue to be amazed by the incredible response customers have had to DaVinci Resolve 12,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “It’s quickly becoming the new editor of choice in Hollywood and is already used for color on virtually all major films, television shows and commercials! We are listening to professional editors and colorist and are working as hard, and fast, as possible to make sure it continues to be the world’s best editor and color correction software!”

What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 12.2

Decode support for HEVC/H.265 QuickTime video in DaVinci Resolve Studio on OS X

Support for HDR Hybrid Log Gamma using Resolve Color Management

Inclusion of Hybrid Log Gamma conversion LUTs

Updated ST 2084 HDR color science

ACES IDTs for Canon C300 MkII clips

Import support for NewBlue Titler Pro titles using Media Composer AAF sequences

Reveal in Media Storage now supports mattes

ProRes 4444 with alpha channel now defaults to straight mode

Power Window opacity and invert settings are now retained when converting to Power Curve Windows

Improved QuickTime render performance on Linux

About DaVinci Resolve 12

DaVinci Resolve 12 is the only software that lets customers edit, grade and finish projects all in a single tool. DaVinci Resolve lets professional editors work in a comfortable, familiar way while also giving them an entirely new toolset, along with DaVinci’s legendary image processing technology, that will help them cut and finish projects at higher quality than ever before. The familiar multi track timeline, customizable interface and keyboard shortcuts make it easy for editors to switch to DaVinci Resolve 12. Best of all, with DaVinci Resolve there is no monthly subscription, you don’t need to be connected to the cloud, and you don’t need to buy any proprietary hardware.

DaVinci Resolve Versions

DaVinci Resolve 12 is available for Mac, Windows and Linux computers with 3 versions available:

DaVinci Resolve 12 is free for customers to download and is a full professional editing and color grading system that is suitable for independent users working on SD, HD and Ultra HD projects. The free version supports all of the same file formats and has the same exact image quality as the paid version of DaVinci Resolve. The free version is designed for editors and colorists who need a dependable and professional tool to grow their business.

DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio is $995 and has all of the same features as the free version, but also adds support for multiple GPUs, 4K output, motion blur effects, temporal and spatial noise reduction, 3D stereoscopic tools, remote rendering, and collaboration tools that let multiple users work on the same project at the same time. DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio is recommended for professional studios and collaborative workgroups.

DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel is $29,995 and includes the Linux, Mac and Windows version of DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio, along with the award winning DaVinci Resolve hardware control surface. Designed with input from professional colorists, the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel lets colorists manipulate multiple parameters simultaneously, giving them more control and creative options than is possible with a standard mouse and keyboard.

Availability and Price

The DaVinci Resolve 12.2 update is available for download from the Blackmagic Design web site free of charge for all DaVinci Resolve customers.

Press Photography

Product photos of DaVinci Resolve 12, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.