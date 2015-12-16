Growing Number of Broadcasters and Post Facilities Depend on EditShare Distributed Scale Out Shared Storage and Media Asset Management

Boston, MA - December 17, 2015- EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, has seen a spike in orders for its recently released XStream EFS shared storage solution. Marking one of the best quarters to date, recent customer projects include reality TV giant Endemol/MoovIT (Germany), editorial powerhouse Sid Lee (Canada, The Netherlands, USA) and critically acclaimed public broadcaster WMHT TV (USA).

“The advancements we have made with the new EFS architecture expand far beyond standard shared storage capabilities,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and president, EditShare. “It’s a high-performance, scale-out platform with extensive media management capabilities that lets our customers converge workflows, better facilitate multi-site collaboration and manage large file formats such as 4k, 8k and beyond with ease. And thanks to EditShare’s fully redundant architecture, customers have all this versatility and power combined with the peace of mind that important projects are safe.”

Building a Converged Media Environment

WMHT is one of the latest broadcasters to create a seamless workflow from ingest to archive with the new EditShare XStream EFS solution. The EditShare installation replaces WMHT’s sneaker net storage setup, centralizing content for its TV, radio and web operations onto one high-performance shared storage platform with integrated media asset management (MAM). The EFS high-availability, redundant architecture supports rapid content creation and ensures important WMHT programs are broadcasted according to plan. The integrated Flow MAM serves as a control layer for managing content across WMHT departments, providing tools to manage ingest of content from studio shoots and automate transcode processes. Easy to use, Flow lets non-production staff search, browse and retrieve assets from the XStream EFS storage and archives from a standard desktop system or laptop. “The new EditShare XStream EFS securely stores all our content while Flow lets us automate ingest, transcoding and indexing of material. It’s a huge time and physical space saver,” comments Bob Cummings, chief engineer, WMHT Educational Telecommunications.

Efficient Multi-Site Production and More

International creative services firm, Sid Lee, also implemented the new EditShare XStream EFS platform in its main office and XStream ST storage servers in its regional offices, facilitating multi-site access to its growing library of media assets. In addition to Flow MAM, the company employed the latest AirFlow remote collaboration toolset, creating its own private cloud to securely facilitate media sharing and collaboration between Sid Lee sites in Montreal, Toronto, New York and Amsterdam.

For more information on the multi-site workflow at Sid Lee, please read the user profile on the EditShare website at http://www.editshare.com/case-studies/cs-sid-lee.

Bringing Reliability to the Unpredictability of Reality TV

Synonymous with reality TV, Endemol’s 2015 production of Wild Island was set in a remote location off the coast of Central America. The German-produced series featured 14 ordinary citizens left to their own devices to survive on an uninhabited tropical island with no food or water for 28 days. With six cameras covering the action and antics, the production team, located on a neighboring island fours hours away by boat, brought an EditShare XStream EFS with integrated Flow to wrangle the 20 to 30 hours of footage they received per day. Production team member David Merzenich cites XStream EFS’ high-availability and no-single-point-of-failure architecture as key to keeping peace of mind and pace with the production’s 24-hour turn on dailies and zero downtime goals.

Critical to the editorial review process for the project was EditShare’s AirFlow, which allowed production staff in Cologne, Germany to connect to the Wild Island storage server via the Internet. Production staff members in Germany were able to review proxy files and, if necessary, download the high-resolution files locally, make notations and edits, and then upload for the on-location team. The remote access gave them unprecedented opportunities to monitor and tweak the story line while the production was underway.

For more information on the reality TV workflow on the Wild Island production, please read the user profile on the EditShare web site at http://www.editshare.com/case-studies/cs-wild-island.

About EditShare XStream EFS with Integrated Flow Media Asset Management

Based on EditShare’s own distributed, parallel and fault-tolerant file system, XStream EFS is designed to manage large volumes of media, ultra-high data rates and the complexities of collaborative media environments, leveraging key technologies like SwiftRead to mitigate resource contention. XStream EFS seamlessly integrates with EditShare Flow media asset management and Ark nearline and archiving solutions to facilitate an end-to-end media workflow across departments, facilities and remote production locations.

The EditShare XStream EFS whitepaper can be downloaded from http://www.editshare.com/white-papers.

For more information on EditShare XStream EFS, please visit www.editshare.com/products/xstream-efs. For more information on EditShare Flow, please visit www.editshare.com/products/flow.

