John Krivit Becomes New President of the Audio Engineering Society





New York, NY, December 15, 2015 — As anyone who attended the recent 139th Audio Engineering Society International Convention (October 29 – November 1, 2015 in New York) can attest, the AES is moving forward in exciting and significant new directions – including the appointment of new president John Krivit. The AES is pleased to welcome Krivit as he takes over the leadership role from Andres Mayo. Previously Krivit served as chair of the AES Education Committee and is currently an Associate Professor teaching at Emerson College and Bay State College in Boston.



Krivit was voted President-Elect of the AES in 2014 and has served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors over the last year. Beyond his experience in the studio and classroom, Krivit is known as a tireless connector of the professional audio and education worlds. He is the founder of the Boston Area Definitive Audio Student Summit and of Hey Audio Student, a public Facebook group with more than 8,000 members that chronicles the events, resources and opportunities available to audio students at all levels. Now in his 20th year of teaching, his students have gone on to do award-winning work in all facets of the audio and broadcast industries.

Krivit has already contributed greatly to the efforts of the AES in his roles as administrator and educator, and has been a key part of expanding the ranks of the AES with the next generation of industry leaders. He has spoken at colleges around the world and has been featured on or moderated a number of panel discussions at conventions and conferences. As AES education chair, Krivit created events that were instrumental in raising the organization’s profile, such as publicly attended wax cylinder recording sessions with Suzanne Vega and with the US Army West Point Band in partnership with the Edison Historical Site in West Orange, New Jersey.



Andres Mayo will remain on the AES Executive Committee as Past President for the coming year. Krivit noted, “Andres has accomplished so much in his term as AES President setting in motion new financial planning initiatives and communications strategies. As the first Latin-American President of AES, he is a testament to our tremendous growth in that part of the world. I am grateful to stand on the shoulders of all the talented men and women who have preceded me.”

“The AES is an amazing point of connection for all who desire to remain relevant while audio technology moves quickly ahead. The way audio systems are networked and content is streamed and presented in new immersive formats requires practitioners and manufacturers to stay well ahead of the curve. Companies and schools must make sure that their employees and educators can anticipate those changes before they are left behind,” Krivit continued. “In my role as AES President, I am dedicated to our mission of strengthening and expanding our role as a driving force in shaping the future of audio technology.”

Read the President’s Message from John Krivit, as featured in the AES Journal, November 2015, Vol 63 No. 11:http://www.aes.org/about/president