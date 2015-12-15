MOG Technologies delivers Cloud Services

MOG Technologies, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, today announced the extension of its services to the cloud. The company is delivering CDN, Web Acceleration, Video Cloud, Security and Storage services in co-operation with Level 3 Communications, a Fortune 500 company that provides local, national and global communications services to enterprise, government and carrier customers.

Given that billions of people use the Internet today, enterprises must provide seamless communication and delivery of their contents around the world to successfully reach their targeted audiences. Connectivity to the online world demands the most secure, reliable and highly efficient cloud technology; however, keeping up with business needs does not signal the need to build a long list of complex hardware, software or network configurations. With MOG cloud services, the customer can select from a wide range of offerings that can easily scale and adapt to each organization’s needs. This new service will give each business the chance to take advantage of cost effective, world-class IT services, as well as a pay-as-you-go model.

For the broadcast media industry, MOG presents four business plans that allows the user to select the required services online according to their needs. From the simple Video-On-Demand channel to the highly demand broadcaster environment that needs to exchange content among several facilities, MOG is prepared to assist and improve all of the customer’s cloud requirements, while maintaining the maximum performance and security through the way.

Although MOG’s emphasis is based on the broadcast media industry, the company is also presenting cloud solutions for the hospitality, government, e-commerce and healthcare businesses.

“We are on the edge of the New Media migration and broadcasters must face up to new challenges by adopting new ways of communicate through efficient and innovative technology”, says Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO from MOG. “By leveraging Level 3 Communications’ global network services for CDN, web acceleration, video cloud, security and storage, we can deliver a new set of interactive media solutions that simplify operations for our customers.”

MOG continues to make strides in technological innovation with itscloud services, providing enterprise-level protection of critical business data in affordable packages. Find out more at www.mog-technologies.com/cloud/