Presteigne adds new options for SC100 RF camera system

Presteigne Broadcast Hire has introduced additional flexibility for its SC100, an all-in-one camera system, specifically designed for sports and live events.

The latest SC100 camera package can be fitted with either Cobham or Vislink brand transmitters for the primary transmission path, all within the same form factor, to cater to the encoding/decoding preferences of the user.

Presteigne Broadcast Hire CEO Mike Ransome said, “The video return system of the latest version of the SC100 has the option of operating in a licensable portion of the 2GHz band, which can be rented by the user to avoid potential clashes when using shared, non-protected bands. This ensures freedom from the interference that is so often prevalent at live events.

A four-antenna diversity reception system – eight antennas are available for more complex jobs – provides the best in maximal ratio combining (MRC) diversity.”

The entire camera and transmission package is set up and ready to go on arrival, including two-way low latency RF circuits and the ability to colour match to all popular outside broadcast cameras. Presteigne-designed telemetry provides the link between the OCP and the camera for full matching and other control functionality. Up to four SC100 cameras can be controlled simultaneously per telemetry channel. The user simply selects the camera type on the OCP and the system is automatically matched to popular cameras.

Incorporated into the SC100 is proven low-latency MPEG-4 video link technology to ensure reliability and mobility.

According to Ransome, “All of the SC100’s RF functionality, plus its light weight, are designed to give the operator maximum freedom of movement to catch all the action.”

Presteigne Broadcast Hire will soon have a substantial stock of the latest SC100 system available for hire, along with its extensive range of RF solutions for outside broadcasts.