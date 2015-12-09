Miller Camera Support Equipment Sponsors the 2015 BUFTA Awards in Support of the Next Generation of Filmmakers

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, DECEMBER 9, 2015 —When enthusiastic senior high school students across Australia recently gathered at the 20th annual Bond University Film and Television Awards (BUFTA), Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, was proud to return as an award sponsor for the “Best School” category in support of next generation’s filmmakers. For the second year in a row, Miller presented “Best School” winner Huntingtower with two Air Alloy Systems to afford students the chance to learn on professional-grade camera support equipment.

“At Miller we look to inspire creativity through our camera support solutions and are happy to pair up with BUFTA to help encourage the next generation of filmmakers and videographers,” says Joseph White, Miller Regional Sales Manager Asia & Africa. “With the support of organizations such as BUFTA and quality equipment like Miller, these students have all the tools available to turn their dreams into award-winning films.”

At the ceremony White awarded “Best School” winner to Huntingtower for the student film, SuperTed with two Air Alloy Systems. SuperTed is an animated action short film by Huntingtower student Connick Cheung, where a comic book superhero enters the real world and must stop a robotic villain from destroying the world as we know it. With this win, Huntingtower students now have four Miller Air Systems to help them with their projects.

“I am so grateful that Bond and Miller have selected Huntingtower as Best School this year— it is such an honor,” says Mel Beal Head of Bruce House, Head of Media, Year 12 Coordinator, HT Grads Coordinator at Huntingtower. “We are a small school and department with very passionate and talented students and it was great to be recognized nationally for all their hard work, passion and creativity in filmmaking. We are excited to add the Miller Air Tripods to the equipment the students can use for their practical work. Having a reliable tripod with so many features makes cinematography a breeze. The students feel so professional and positive about their work as they now have the best equipment to work with.”

In fact, one of the Miller Airs the school won last year was used for the Huntingtower Student film, The Thief. “[Student] Daniel Philips created an animation that he used the tripod for and won several awards at BUFTA,” Beal continues “The Air gave him so many options and enabled him to film from a height, which previously we couldn't do.”

Each year, Bond University’s current film and television students organize BUFTA as part of their school curriculum. All nominees are then flown out to the event to take part in the exciting evening and receive a full red carpet treatment. During this year’s awards program, hosted by Oscar-winning Australian animator Adam Elliot, a shortlist of 20 films by 18 students total, were nominated for a range of categories, including Best Animation, Best Comedy, Best Documentary, Best Drama, Best Experimental and Best Music Video.

The Miller Air Alloy System (3001) consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Alloy Tripod, which is designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system. The Air Fluid Head, composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option. The system’s selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilization at any height, with the tripod boasting an impressive range, capable of extending from 9.2 inches (234 millimeters) to 64 inches (1625 millimeters). Its sturdy alloy, magnesium design ensures durability and its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn. The tripod’s Neoprene leg protection allows for exceptional grip and is ideal for users who are either carrying or setting up the tripod in extreme weather conditions.

For more information on BUFTA, visit http://www.bufta.com.au/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.