Cooke Optics sets out roadmap of lens releases

Cooke Optics has set out a roadmap for delivery of its most recently announced and highly anticipated lenses, as well as an update about /i3, the latest and most ambitious version of its /i Technology metadata system.



The 65mm Macro and 135mm Anamorphic/i lenses began shipping last month, while the 180mm and 300mm will follow in January 2016. The first of two zoom lenses – the wide 35-140mm – will begin delivery by NAB 2016. A longer zoom is scheduled for the end of 2016.



Cooke is also on course for testing and delivery of /i3 (/i Cubed), the major new version of its /i Technology metadata system that provides detailed lens data to VFX and post-production teams. /i3 firmware now provides distortion mapping - not just a theoretical measurement of all lenses of a particular focal length, but of the specific lens in use.



Les Zellan, Chairman and Owner, Cooke Optics, said, “Metadata is seen as crucial in other areas of content creation but has not been adopted as widely in acquisition up to now. We believe that /i3 is a significant technological advance that will make an enormous difference to VFX and post workflows. The information that we are able to collect from the lens makes mapping so much more accurate, which will save a great deal of time and money in post.”



# # #



About Cooke Optics, LTD. Cooke is a storied name in both cinematographic and ultra-high-end professional photography markets. Known worldwide for their precision, exacting tolerances and superior quality, Cooke lenses are specified by many of the world’s most respected cinematographers. Cooke is also the developer behind /i Squared Technology, the protocol enabling vital lens and camera information to be captured and passed digitally to post-production teams.



Cooke was honoured with a 2013 Academy Award® of Merit (an Oscar® statuette) for its continuing innovation in the design, development and manufacture of motion picture camera lenses. Features in production or recently shot with Cooke lenses include The Intern, Born to Dance, Monolith,Trainwreck, Ex Machina, Everest, Straight Outta Compton, Jupiter Ascending, Mr Turner, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Un Homme Ideal, Straight Outta Compton, and Paddington. Television shows in production or recently shot with Cooke lenses include Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, The Musketeers, Cilla, The C Word, Orange is the New Black, Penny Dreadful, Fargo, Breaking Bad, Person of Interest, The Client List, Game of Thrones, and Downton Abbey.