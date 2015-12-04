Qligent Wins Zworykin Award at NatExpo for “Most Innovative or Modernized Equipment or Technology”

MELBOURNE, Florida/NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia, December 4, 2015 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, received one of four broadcast awards at the recent NatExpo conference in Russia, taking the prize for Most Innovative or Modernized Equipment or Technology in the area of broadcast TV. Qligent’s achievement with Russian broadcaster RT was the basis for the award, comprising a large-scale QoS and QoE OTT monitoring system—virtually deployed by systems integrator Tecom Group—in major cities across the United States, UK, Spain, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

The Zworykin Awards are similar to the esteemed IBC Innovation Awards, recognizing how technology is applied in the real world to benefit broadcasters. With support from Russia’ Ministry of Information and Telecommunications, NatExpo’s recognition of the RT deployment alludes to the continued maturity of cloud technologies in TV systems as broadcasters gradually transition their plants from legacy to more IT-centric architectures.

The turnkey software-as-a-service (SaaS), featuring Qligent’s Vision cloud monitoring platform, simplifies the capture, collection and analysis of QoS and QoE parameters, the latter of which determines the end viewer experience. As Vision is cloud-enabled and allows proactive control over service quality, it is possible to carry out distributed monitoring in locations worldwide without the need to deploy a complicated network of probes—a benefit for monitoring OTT services that technically have few geographical limitations.

The Tecom Group’s virtual deployment of the entire monitoring infrastructure was a key element of the project, leveraging commercially available IT equipment to support a highly efficient, centralized monitoring strategy using the Vision software. Tecom Group’s strategy eliminates all systems integration and ongoing maintenance of the network infrastructure, which is remotely hosted, maintained and scaled by Tecom Group.

“The recognition of the RT deployment, which ensures a high-quality OTT experience for millions of viewers worldwide, suggests that broadcasters are increasingly looking to new cloud-enabled systems and technology innovations that simplify operations, extend reach and reduce costs based on an OPEX business model,” said Ted Korte, COO, Qligent. “Our Vision platform is specifically built to help broadcasters like RT achieve these goals now and moving forward.”

ABOUT Tecom Group

Founded in 1992, Tecom Group is a leading software developer in broadcasting and telecommunications. Many years of experience and a great number of successfully realized projects in different countries allow the company to act as an expert in a whole range of IT related areas. Today, Tecom Group provides services for monitoring all critical aspects of media distribution from acquisition to consumption across any combined Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite, IPTV or OTT platform.

Tecom Group is also an authorized implementation partner for the Qligent product line in Russia and the CIS (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Ukraine), Eastern Europe (Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Romania) and Turkey.

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.

