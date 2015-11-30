Genelec 8240A SAM™ Studio Monitor Helps Teletunez Sound Great

— Leading television composer Brian Wayy builds his tracks for shows network programs and his expanding Teletunez music library with Genelec active monitoring —





NATICK, MA — Noted television composer Brian Wayy’s music has been heard on over 300 TV shows, with both custom music and tracks from his library company Teletunez Music, which offers an extensive catalog of high-end production music. He’s also had an accomplished career as producer, songwriter and remixer for hitmakers such as Paula Abdul, Stevie B, Rod Stewart, Wilson Phillips, Diana Ross, RuPaul, Corbin Bleu and The Doobie Brothers. What now connects these endeavors is monitoring through a pair of Genelec 8240A SAM™ Studio Monitors. Purchased earlier this year though the Guitar Center Professional location in Orange County, California, the 8240A’s are the main monitoring system for Wayy’s personal studio.



After years on tour as a keyboard player, an association began over 20 years ago with prolific television producer and entrepreneur Byron Allen, creating an entry for Wayy into music for television. Wayy has since created music for numerous shows developed by Allen’s Entertainment Studios production company, as well as several shows produced by Warner Bros., and his library tracks are heard regularly on shows on The Discovery Channel, Sony Entertainment and NBC/Universal.

In every instance, Wayy says the Genelec monitors have further increased the quality of his musical productivity. “The sound is incredible,” he says. “And so is the accuracy of the speakers. The DSP system adapts the speakers to your room. My studio has little in the way of acoustical treatments, and the 8240 speakers sound great in it.”

Wayy also likes the fact that the 8240A speakers have integrated, perfectly matched amplification. Not only does that contribute to their excellent audio quality but also makes them efficient to position on the adjustable desk that Wayy uses as a production platform, holding his video monitors and other equipment. “I used to have back problems, so I moved to an adjustable desk so I can work standing up much of the time,” he explains. “The Genelec speakers fit perfectly on the desk and since they are self-powered, there’s very few wires involved, so they can move easily as I adjust the height of the desk. Between that and the DSP system, the Genelec speakers adapt to the way I want to work. You can’t get that from just any speaker.”

