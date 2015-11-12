Apantac Congratulates Valens, HDBaseT Platform Developer on Technical Emmy® Award

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions, and HDBaseT technology partner and solutions provider, congratulates Valens Semiconductor on its Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award.



Valens Semiconductor is the creator of the HDBaseT platform, and was awarded the Technology& Engineering Emmy® Award for the Development and Standardization of HDBaseT Connectivity Technology for Commercial and Residential HDMI/DVI Installations.



“We congratulate the team at Valens Seminconductor on their Technical Emmy® Award,” comments Thomas Tang, President of Apantac. “HDBaseT has revolutionised the transmission of high-definition video, and we are proud to offer a full suite of signal processing solutions that incorporate this ground-breaking technology.”



Apantac is a proud HDBaseT partner offering a wide range of solutions for signal processing using HDBaseT Technology. HDBaseT is a connectivity standard for transmitting uncompressed high-definition video, audio, power, networking, Ethernet, USB, and some control signals. The Apantac solutions that incorporate HDBaseT include: matrices, splitters, seamless switches and extenders/ receivers.



www.apantac.com