Barnfind Technologies Signal Transport Platform Supports the 1st Chinese Youth Games

FUZHOU, China – Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, has announced that its BarnOne flagship series was selected as the signal transport system for the IBC Media Center in Fuzhou Haixia Olympic Sports Center for the 1st Chinese Youth Games. The BarnOne system was responsible for signal transmission, routing, switching, and monitoring for the IBC Media Center, 12 stadiums, Fujian sports channel, CCTV sports channel, studio signal, and the signals for the on-site video wall.

The 1st Chinese Youth Games came to a successful close on October 27th following 10 days of competition when more than 7900 athletes from 55 delegations competed in 305 events in Fujian Province.

Following an intense two-month testing period, BarnOne performed flawlessly throughout the live broadcasts and successfully fulfilled its mission as a main signal transport hub, once again demonstrating its capabilities to support large sports events. The BarnOne series played an important role as a communication hub for all signal transport/switching/routing/conversion. Several BarnOne frames (BTF01-04, 32 SFP ports with 32x32 matrix) were used as main/redundant O/E signal transport and core signal matrix routing with numerous BarnMini-01 (BNC-SFP bi-directional) units installed separately in 12 venues to send the live signal (main/redundant) back to the BTF01-04 frames in IBC Media center. The BarnOne units and the BarnMini throw down boxes distributed the communication between IBC media center and other surrounding venues.

Mr. Pan, Chief Technical Person-in Charge for the China Youth Games said: 'Barnfind’s innovative technology in the product design enabled us to be confident in their product performance in many different practical applications. It helped to achieve a successful and satisfactory signal transport carried by us. A durable, stable and high-quality signal transport which provided a great efficiency and convenience for our entire broadcasting session. Barnfind brought a flawless signal quality to our audiences national-wide. We are impressed by the products flexibility, functionality and stability”.

The system design and integration was facilitated by Barnfind’s regional partner - Guangzhou Digi-Red Electronic Equipment co., Ltd. “As the solution provider, two of our technical engineers used only 1 day for on-site installation and testing - this has proven again Barnfind products’ user-friendly advantage in installation and easy-maintenance” said Mr. Chen Can, General Manager of Digi-Red Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption signal transportation platform which supports numerous signals in one frame. Common video and telco formats including KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, ASI to IP, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. are supported. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind has no-cost control software called BarnStudio which can be downloaded from the website. In addition to this there is also the possibility to use many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LSB/VSM, BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Due to low jitter and latency Barnfind offers the worlds most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide in addition to an office in the UK and in the US.

