FSR Strengthens Support In Canada with Appointment of DataVisual as Distributor and Representative

Woodland Park, NJ – FSRa leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, has strengthened support of its rapidly growing Canadian presence with the appointment of DataVisual Marketing as distributor and representative. Chaz Porter, FSR Director of Global Sales, made the announcement from company headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ, noting that DataVisual will be responsible for marketing the entire FSR product line.



Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario with offices located across the country, DataVisual is Canada’s leading distributor of presentation and visual communication solutions serving all ProAV markets including key areas of importance for FSR such as corporate, education and houses of worship. The Company will market, sell and support FSR’s extensive offerings that comprise a comprehensive range of scaling and HDMI switchers; control systems; a broad series of floor, wall, table and ceiling infrastructure products; and the popular HuddleVU Collaboration systems.

”Canada is a strong market for FSR and we have searched for just the right partner that not only understands the region, but one that is committed to matching customers with the most appropriate solutions for their specific applications,” said Porter. “DataVisual is a perfect fit. Their level of service mirrors our own dedication. We are excited to have them as part of our representative network."

“We are excited to be the Canadian distributor for FSR,” added Benoit Kislich-Lemyre, General Manager of DataVisual. “The breadth of products available to our customers from FSR will strengthen our portfolio in supplying the highest quality products in the audio visual communication markets.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com

About DataVisual

DataVisual Marketing Inc is a Canadian value-added distributor focused on presentation and visual communication solutions. DataVisual supports its distribution functions with an experienced field sales team, inside sales support, in-depth product & technical support, product demonstration equipment and vendor training sessions. For more information on DataVisual Marketing please call 888.294.9889 or visit www.datavisual.ca

