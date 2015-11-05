RTW Designates Digital Media Technology Co. LTD. as New Chinese Distributor

HONG KONG, NOVEMBER 5, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the selection of Digital Media Technology Co. LTD. (DMT), as the company’s new distributor in China. DMT specializes in providing turnkey solutions for professional audio and video systems for radio and television broadcasting, film production, music recording and post production, internet broadcasting, live sound and installation.

DMT will be distributing the full range of RTW products to its clients, including many of the major broadcast, music/post and live sound clients in the greater China region. Alongside RTW’s popular TouchMonitors, DMT will also be distributing the company’s new TM3 USB Connect Tool and Continuous Loudness Correction Software. The TM3 USB Connect Tool enables a direct connection between the TM3-Primus as a plug-in within a DAW environment. RTW’s Continuous Loudness Correction Software, developed and patented by Instiut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT), allows users to constantly adapt the level of audio they are working on, against a given program-loudness value, along with a definable loudness range in real-time with minimal obstacles.

“We are happy to have established a great relationship with a reliable manufacturer like RTW,” says Clement Choi, managing director for DMT. “The RTW line is a great solution for our current customers who are migrating towards having to measure loudness as part of their broadcasts. Currently, China has begun the research and development for a nationwide audio loudness standard for TV and Radio designed specifically for the local market. We will be ready for that new standard with RTW, as the company is able to easily customize its products to meet the varying standards worldwide. We believe their method of displaying surround sound metering is the most easy to interpret and matches our philosophy of wanting to provide the best solutions to our clients.”

“We are pleased to be adding DMT to our list of distributors,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “We are fully confident in the capabilities of DMT as an expert technical team to provide their professional customers with the best support in and around the greater China region.”

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.