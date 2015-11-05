Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Showcases State-of-the-Art Wireless Equipment at CCW 2015

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 5, 2015– Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, will be featuring its GL Fixed Link System, Newscaster DR3 diversity receiver and CRx6 IP diversity receiver at CCW 2015 (Booth 824).

“We are excited to have a range of our latest products on display at CCW 2015,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “We have continuously listened to our customer base when making updates to our products, culminating in the lineup we are bringing to CCW. From the recent module additions of the GL line, to the enhanced features in the new DR3 receiver, these adaptations will be on full display for attendees to see.”

Modular architecture makes the RF Central GL Hybrid Broadcast/IP Fixed Link the most advanced and flexible hybrid broadcast/IP microwave fixed link on the market today. Available in all Part 74 and Part 101 microwave bands from 2 to 23 GHz, the GL Hybrid Broadcast/IP Fixed Link system can be configured as a traditional indoor system, or a split system with all the RF equipment housed in a separate weatherproof outdoor unit. Over four dozen different modules are available, making it simple to fill any system requirement. The versatile MFR2 mainframe makes it easy to build configurations ranging from a basic simplex link to a sophisticated high power, hot-standby diversity system. Future module updates will be completely backward compatible with existing systems, making the GL Hybrid Broadcast/IPFixed Link virtually obsolescence proof and ensuring availability of replacement modules for many years to come. New modules and features recently added to the GL line include the PWS/A and PWS/D redundant power supplies and the versatile SFP/4 hitless switch and mux card.

The Newscaster DR3 is a third-generation diversity receiver that incorporates many of the same powerful features found in Nucomm’s popular DR1 and DR2 receivers, as well as these essential updates: six-way MaxRC diversity, IP diversity, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 decoding, a webpage interface and integration into IP networks. Ideal for the most demanding central-receive and portable applications, it is the first receiver to offer a built-in IP diversity receiver switch. The DR3 is designed to work with Nucomm’s new High Dynamic Range Block Down Converters (HDRBDCs), which automatically compensate for cable loss. Highly modular and scalable, the DR3 lets users daisy chain up to eight receivers and share the same set of antennas. Users can connect up to three externally located receivers via Ethernet to create an IP diversity system.

The CRx6, which is part of Nucomm’s family of IP diversity receivers, will also be on display at CCW 2015. A ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) six-way diversity receiver, the CRx6 offers exceptional RF performance and environmental durability for external use. It accepts the input from external antennas, without problematic block-down converters, and streams directly over an IP network to a DR3 or networked decoder. The CRx6 optionally features the ability to receive up to four RF channels simultaneously. When used in conjunction with IMT's DR3 diversity receiver, users can pair multiple CRx6 receivers together, expanding coverage seamlessly across a wide geographic area.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed-link applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital, LLC, is a private investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of "mission critical" enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 20 transactions within its target market verticals.

More information can be found at www.skyviewcapital.com.